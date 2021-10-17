Cape Verde extradites Maduro’s alleged figurehead to the US

Cape Verde extradited the Colombian businessman to the United States this Saturday (16) Alex Saab, supposed figurehead of the president of Venezuela, Nicolas Mature, Cape Verdean government sources confirmed to Efe Agency. Saab, who has been detained in Cape Verde since June 2020 and is accused of money laundering, left the African country aboard a plane bound for the US on Saturday.

According to the sources, the Constitutional Court of Cape Verde, which considered the extradition of the Colombian on September 7 constitutional, sent on Thursday (14) to the Attorney General’s Office the court’s final order for the extradition to enter into force. Likewise, in a letter sent by the Ministry of Justice of Cape Verde, also dated Thursday, to which Efe had access, the government informed the US embassy in the African country about the execution of the handover of Saab and requested information about the means of transport, date and time of transfer.

The extradition puts an end to a long case that has lasted more than a year, since the businessman was arrested on June 12, 2020, when his plane stopped to refuel at Amilcar Cabral International Airport, on the island of Sal.

The arrest corresponded to a US request issued through Interpol, but the defense claimed that this warning was issued after the arrest, which is why it filed an appeal against the alleged unconstitutionality of the arrest. However, this and all other legal attempts by Saab’s lawyers to prevent his extradition have failed in Cape Verdean courts.

The African country’s judicial system also did not listen to the Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) – a bloc of countries to which Cape Verde belongs – when it ruled in December last year that it should have unrestricted access to medical experts of his choice, nor to the UN Human Rights Committee, which made the same request in June.

After the arrest, Venezuela claimed that the businessman is a Venezuelan citizen and a government “agent” who was “in transit” in Cape Verde, which is why lawyers argued that he “had the right to personal inviolability as Venezuela’s special envoy” .

Saab, born in the Colombian city of Barranquilla and of Lebanese origin, is linked to several companies, including the Group Grand Limited (GGL), accused of supplying food and products at inflated prices to the government of President Nicolás Maduro. Maduro’s businessman and three stepchildren have profited “hundreds of millions of dollars” from these operations, according to US officials.