Carlos ‘Boi’ was defeated in a controversial fight at the UFC

A promise of the Brazilian heavyweight, the young 26-year-old Carlos “Boi”, today faced the most renowned opponent of his career, on the main card of the UFC Vegas 40. In front of the 42-year-old former champion Andrei Arlovski, the boxer Bahia was the protagonist in a busy and balanced fight, but which ended with the victory of the rival by decision of the judges.

Better at the beginning, the veteran dropped in performance over time and had to use all his experience to contain Boi’s attacks, who even applied a knockdown in the third and final round. However, the judges saw Arlovski’s superiority in the first two rounds, leaving the Brazilian and his team revolted after the loss was announced.

“That doesn’t exist, every time the same thing, f***”, shouted Ox as he left the octagon, defeated.

With the result, the former champion got his second consecutive victory in the Octagon, while Carlos “Boi” Felipe saw his streak of three straight victories come to an end.

In the first round, the Belarusian’s experience made the difference. Owner of the actions, the veteran cut corners, walked across the octagon and used kicks to confuse the Brazilian. At the end of the first five minutes, Arlovski came to corner his rival with sequences of punches from the middle distance. 9×10 Arlovski bull.

The second round was aggressive and balanced. Motivated by his team, Boi did not let his rival attack unanswered. In addition, the Brazilian fighter moved forward in the vast majority of the round and forced his opponent to ‘run’ through the octagon on several occasions. However, the accuracy of the rival’s attacks made the difference in the round that determined the winner of the night. Ox 18 x 20 Arlovski.

More tired, former champion and veteran Arlovski dropped his performance in the last round and began to suffer from the Brazilian’s strong attacks. Halfway through the final round, Arlovski went knockdown and, surprisingly, got up in time to avoid a ground and pound massacre. Ox 29 x 28 Arlovski.