CBF releases visitors to return to stadiums and Fla-Flu will have both fans in the 28th round

Fluminense confirmed, this Saturday morning (16), that the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) authorized the return of visiting fans to the stadiums as of the next round of the Brasileirão.

In an official statement, Tricolor announced that it has an agreement with Flamengo for the two clubs to share equally the number of tickets offered for sale for the derby at Maracanã. Both have shared the stadium management for two years. Fla-Flu will have the Laranjeiras club as host and will be held next Saturday (23), at 7:00 pm (GMT), for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship.

“Fluminense clarifies that it has an agreement with Flamengo since the beginning of the partnership in Maracanã. Through it, the two clubs equally share the number of tickets offered for sale in their derby.

This week, due to the changes that have been taking place in stadium operations since the return of the public, the clubs agreed to consult the CBF about the rule for visitors. A measure of anticipation aiming at better organization, as there was extra official information that such a measure of permission for visitors was being considered. So much so that, once consulted, the CBF informed that the return of visitors will be allowed in the next round. Therefore, absolutely in accordance with the good institutional relationship of the clubs that share the management of Maracanã, for two years, with great success.”