Ceará faces Bragantino with support from fans at Castelão to distance himself from the Z4 of Serie A

Ceará defends this Sunday, 17, at 6:15 pm, unbeaten ten matches as home team against Bragantino, at Castelão, for the 27th round of the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. To support the Porangabuçu team, Alvinegra fans will be present at the stadium again, now able to fill 30% of the available capacity after release from the State Government, and aims to celebrate their first victory at home since the return of the public.

Despite the opposite situations in the table, – Grandpa sees himself pressed two points from Z4 even with two games in hand, while Massa Bruta is in the G-4 -, the statistics predict a balanced duel. This is because Cearenses are strong at home and have the third best performance as home team in the national competition, with 63.9%, only behind Flamengo (66.7%) and Atlético-MG (86.1%), who are at the tip of the Brasileirão table.

Alvinegro’s home campaign is six wins, five draws and one defeat. The team has not lost at Castelão since June 24, when they started the streak of ten matches unbeaten. In this clipping, five triumphs and five equals on the scoreboard.

São Paulo, in turn, have the best performance as a visitor in the championship, with 66.7%. Bragança club has seven wins, three draws and two defeats.

Ceará ended the preparation this Saturday morning, 17, with training in the morning at the Corinthians CT, in São Paulo, and returns to Fortaleza in the afternoon. After missing the flight scheduled for Friday, 15, the cast had to return the next day on a charter flight with the Bragantino delegation.

Coach Tiago Nunes, who was suspended in the 1-1 draw with São Paulo, at Morumbi, is back in charge of the team on the edge of the pitch. The coach has no suspended players. On the other hand, full-back Messias suffered a blow to the face in the match against the tricolor from São Paulo, was substituted in the second half and is doubtful to face Bragantino.

The squad for the 27th round duel is a mystery. The coach surprised him with several changes in the team against São Paulo. The expectation is for new changes to be made. Fernando Sobral could return to the starting 11, while Erick should win his first opportunity as a starter in Mendoza’s place.

In defense, the tendency is for Gabriel Lacerda to be kept. If Messias is unable to play, Luiz Otávio returns among the holders.

Coach Maurício Barbieri has five certain absences in Bragantino’s starting lineup. Midfielder Eric Ramires was sent off for the match against Atlético-GO, while defender Léo Ortiz received a third yellow card. Now frame midfielder Praxedes deals with sprained left ankle in the match against Dragão. Forward Arthur, deputy top scorer and assists leader for the São Paulo team, is out on behalf of Covid-19.

The last casualty confirmed this Saturday was Ytalo, top scorer for São Paulo in Serie A with nine goals, who tested positive for the new coronavirus.

In the medical department, other players are being treated, such as Lucas Evangelista, Bruno Tubarão and Raul.

Datasheet

Ceará x Bragantino

Ceará

4-2-3-1: Richard; Igor, Messias (Luiz Otávio), Gabriel Lacerda and Bruno Pacheco; Marlon and Fernando Sobral (Fabinho); Erick, Vina and Kelvyn; Cleber

Bragantino

4-3-3: Cleiton; Aderlan, Fabricio Bruno, Natan and Luan Cândido; Emiliano Martínez, Jadsom and Pedrinho (Gabriel Novaes); Helinho, Cuello and Hurtado (Gabriel Novaes)

Date: 10/16/2021

Time: 6:15 pm

Location: Castelão-CE

Referee: Wagner do Nascimento Magalhaes-RJ (Fifa)

Assistants: Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa-RJ (Fifa) and Thiago Henrique Neto Correa Farinha-RJ

VAR: Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda-RJ

Broadcast: Premiere and Radio THE CBN PEOPLE (Sports day starts at 5:15 pm)

