Ceni and Sylvinho have already played in the final and are reunited in São Paulo x Corinthians after 22 years | soccer

The hair has become thinner and grayer, the physical preparation is no longer the same and the current roles of Rogério Ceni and Sylvinho are very different from those of the past. However, the Majestic rivalry is the same. Twenty-two years after they faced each other for the last time as players, Rogério Ceni and Sylvinho meet again in a derby between Corinthians and São Paulo, this Monday, at 8 pm, at Morumbi.

At the end of the 1990s, the duo fought exciting and decisive duels, such as the final of Paulistão in 98, won by São Paulo, and the semi of the following year, in which Corinthians won. There were seven clashes in all, with advantage for the former tricolor goalkeeper: three wins, two losses and two draws.

Remember the seven games between Rogério Ceni and Sylvinho:

São Paulo 1 x 1 Corinthians – 6/9/1999 – Paulistão semifinal

Corinthians 4 x 0 São Paulo – 6/6/1999 – Paulistão semifinal

Corinthians 0 x 3 São Paulo – 3/14/1999 – First stage of Paulistão

São Paulo 1 x 1 Corinthians – 2/10/1999 – Rio-São Paulo Tournament

Corinthians 1 x 2 São Paulo – 28/1/1999 – Tournament Rio-São Paulo

São Paulo 3 x 1 Corinthians – 5/10/1998 – Paulistão final

Corinthians 2 x 1 São Paulo – 5/3/1998 – Paulistão final

Rogério Ceni and Sylvinho face off in Majestoso this Monday

The two are separated by just one year of age. Rogério Ceni is 48 years old, while Sylvinho is 47.

Even so, they ended up facing each other a few times over their careers. In 1999, Sylvinho went to Arsenal, from England, and then followed his career in Europe, passing by Celta de Vigo and Barcelona, ​​from Spain, and Manchester City, from England. Meanwhile, Rogério dedicated his entire career as a player to São Paulo, becoming one of the biggest idols of the club.

In 1999, Corinthians scored 4-0 over São Paulo in the semifinal of the Campeonato Paulista

Both are still early-career coaches, inspired by similar football schools, but with different trajectories and moments.

The former goalkeeper had his first experience as a coach in 2016, in São Paulo itself, and has since led Cruzeiro, Fortaleza and Flamengo, the club for which he was Brazilian champion at the beginning of the year. The former full-back is in his second job and only the first in Brazil – he debuted in his career ahead of Lyon, in 2019, remaining only 11 games in the position.

Sylvinho is unbeaten in classics by Corinthians

The goals at the moment are also different. While Sylvinho tries to place Corinthians among the first placed – enters the round in sixth place –, Rogério Ceni returned to Tricolor to avoid the risk of relegation.

The Majestic will mark Rogério’s first derby when he returns to the command of São Paulo. As a goalkeeper, he starred in great clashes against Corinthians. In 2011, for example, he scored the 100th goal of his career in free kick against his rival. Ceni also scored two other goals over Timão, both with a penalty. In total, there were 67 matches, with 21 tricolor victories, 21 draws and 25 Corinthians triumphs.

As a coach, he faced Timão nine times and only won the last one, by Flamengo – he also had four draws and four defeats, considering games commanding São Paulo and Fortaleza.

Rogério Ceni made his debut for São Paulo on Thursday

Sylvinho, in turn, will make his fifth derby as a coach. He is unbeaten so far, with a draw with each of Corinthians’ three rivals and a victory over Palmeiras.

