César Tralli on Globo when announcing his departure: “my journey has come to an end”

César Tralli officially said goodbye to SP1 this Friday (15th). The journalist is leaving Globo’s morning to replace Maju Coutinho at Jornal Hoje, as the presenter will be transferred to Fantástico.

Moved, Tralli mainly thanked the audience. He was responsible for television news for 10 years.

“My journey in SP1 is coming to an end. 10 years old, but I miss you already. I want to thank you for all your kindness and generosity, let me have lunch with you. I always dream of bringing good news. That is why we are here to inform, to combat so much injustice that still exists. I fur you with all the love that you continue to receive dear Alan Severiano here”, said César Tralli, holding back tears.

The journalist also thanked the TV news team, who appeared to applaud him from Globo’s newsroom in São Paulo.

“Thank the entire SP1 team, which puts it on the air. This is teamwork and I value this teamwork more every day. I only represent you. I’ll go on vacation in a short period and when I come back at the end of the month I’ll meet you a little later, at Jornal Hoje. Let’s continue having lunch together. Thank you from my heart,” said Tralli.

When the TV news credits began to appear, the presenter could not contain his emotion and was moved to tears.