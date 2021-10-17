Check out Grêmio’s related items for the match against Juventude

Grêmio will face Juventude this Sunday (17) at 6:15 pm, for the Brasileirão. The match is of fundamental importance for being the debut of Vagner Mancini in charge of the tricolor and also for being against a direct rival.

In case of victory, Grêmio will reduce the difference between the teams, which currently is 5 points, to just 2. As Tricolor has two games in hand, they are in a more comfortable situation.

However, if they lose, the tricolor will see a direct rival shoot the Brasileirão, moving away even more. Many believe that Juventude is a key part for the tricolor to escape relegation.

Grêmio related for the match against Juventude

Those related to this match did not have any great surprises from Grêmio, perhaps the fact that those related to this match did not change much to face Juventude is a reason for surprise, as some changes were expected.

Ruan, for example, was left out, but the player is suspended, hence his absence. As the tricolor only listed 3 defenders, it is likely that the scheme used is 2.

A long-awaited change is in the attackers related to the game. But the fans will not be too happy to know that Everton Cardoso and Luiz Fernando were once again related. The good news is that Elias Manoel may once again have an opportunity to take the field.

Guild Related List:

Goalkeepers: Brenno, Gabriel Chapecó

Defenders: Kannemann, Paulo Miranda, Rodrigues

Sides: Cortez, Diogo Barbosa, Rafinha, Vanderson

Socks: Campaz, Darlan, Douglas Costa, Jean Pyerre, Lucas Silva, Thiago Santos, Villasanti

Attackers: Alisson, Diego Churín, Diego Souza, Elias Manoel, Everton Cardoso, Ferreira, Luiz Fernando

