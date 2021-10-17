Check out presentations, tips and who is Gata Espelhada · TV News

Gata Espelhada is one of the four finalists of The Masked Singer Brasil. The mysterious character stunned judges and audiences with her velvety voice and increasingly professional performances, despite asserting that she’s not a singer — which caused many of the kicks to fall to the ground.

From Anitta to Adele, Gata Espelhada rocked everyone who watched her performances. His secret identity, even, had never been mentioned by the judges before the semifinal. The main guess after some of Taís Araujo’s findings is that the famous person behind the mask is Jessica Ellen.

There were seven shows and several tracks until Gata Espelhada secured a spot as a finalist without having her true face revealed. The Masked Singer Brasil final will take place next Tuesday (19), on Globo, after the telenovela Império.

Presentations

Check below excerpts from all of Gata Espelhada’s performances at The Masked Singer Brasil:

Can’t Take My Eyes Off You – Frankie Valli

I’m all goosebumps here! How can such a voice, Mirrored Cat? 🐱 A beauty just singing “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You”. Can you imagine who it might be? #TheMaskedSingerBRpic.twitter.com/z88eXWnfE8 — The Masked Singer Brasil (@MaskedSingerBR) August 18, 2021

A Gata Espelhada, besides singing a lot, also danced! 🐱 And I danced together here too, of course… Impossible to stand still with this song! #TheMaskedSingerBRpic.twitter.com/K7g0PcRyAD — The Masked Singer Brasil (@MaskedSingerBR) September 1, 2021

I got goosebumps yes or for sure??? 😱 Hack this presentation there, Gata Espelhada! #TheMaskedSingerBRpic.twitter.com/ZEj7LYzy2D — The Masked Singer Brasil (@MaskedSingerBR) September 1, 2021

Kitty, even if you take a while I’ll look for you, okay? 🐱 Because, look, what a beautiful presentation! Honoring Fat Family! #TheMaskedSingerBRpic.twitter.com/sxvgLbXJA5 — The Masked Singer Brasil (@MaskedSingerBR) September 15, 2021

Jeez, what a beautiful presentation, Kitten! I’m here singing along! hey lady @Beyonce, come see something quickly! 🥺 #TheMaskedSingerBRpic.twitter.com/c2mCFuG2qh — The Masked Singer Brasil (@MaskedSingerBR) September 22, 2021

When we think that Gata has already delivered EVERYTHING, she comes and shows us even more! 🥺 @Rihanna friend runs here and comes to see this perfect performance of “Stay”! #TheMaskedSingerBRpic.twitter.com/GnYG8gHedp — The Masked Singer Brasil (@MaskedSingerBR) September 29, 2021

Rolling In The Deep – Adele

Jeez, Gata Espelhada sent an Adele on us!!! @Adele miga runs here! Powerful this Kitten! 😍😍😍 #TheMaskedSingerBRpic.twitter.com/T82xh98dQA — The Masked Singer Brasil (@MaskedSingerBR) October 6, 2021

Tips

Remember all the tips that Gata Espelhada gave:

One quality: Dedication

Art lover and audience experience

Singing and dancing for the family as a child

Favorite food is barbecue

He studied a lot and was inspired by famous women

independent artist

It is 1.58 m tall

Has been related to music since childhood. He would like to hear his mother sing and wear one of her amulets

He has already composed several tributes

Do you have a boyfriend or husband

Two lies and one truth: Leonina, did gymnastics when she was a child and is an only child

It changes a lot of look and has had several colors and haircuts

Mysterious Box: Diary

She is an artist, but the public is not used to seeing her sing, despite having already recorded an album and having sung with a renowned singer

never sang in a famous band

Did not have the name mentioned by the judges until the semifinal

guesses

See below the main hunches of the judges and the public about the Arara’s identity: