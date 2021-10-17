Check out some different games running straight from the Steam Deck

Official Twitter profile is posting developer videos with dev kits

O steam deck, portable PC from Valve, is already in hands of various developers and they are showing how are your games running on the laptop. The official profile of Steam Deck on Twitter shows posts from game makers who have the dev kit, as well as updates on Steam Deck production.

If you like aviation, know that the X-Plane already runs on Valve’s notebook. No simulator of this type is lightweight and hardware intensive. The console not only runs X-Plane 12, it also supports kits with stick and levers, for example.

Devil May Cry 5 brought beautiful graphics in a well-optimized engine (Capcom’s RE Engine), so it shouldn’t be difficult for the Steam Deck to deal with it. Below are also samples of Skater XL and sable.



– Continues after advertising –

Different game developers have published their videos with Valve’s portable PC dev kit running their games. System Shock 2, QFIELD, Riven, Dyson Sphere Program and even the newly released Psychonauts 2 are some of the games presented. the profile of The Witcher also posted a video with the current version of The Witcher 3 running on the Steam Deck.

The Steam Deck starts shipping in December to those who pre-ordered. The mini PC will have three different models costing $399 with 64GB, $529 with 256GB and $649 for the 512GB model and is equipped with a AMD’s custom APU based on Zen 2 and RDNA 2.







Let’s make our own Steam Deck and test the performance

If Valve doesn’t send one, we make our own with black jack and… improv



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Twitter/Steam Deck