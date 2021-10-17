Check out spoilers of scenes that promise to raise the temperature in ‘Secret Truths 2’ | secret truths

The expectation for the debut of Secrets 2 on Globoplay has already been created! Each day is one day less for the arrival of October 20th (I bet you even have an alarm on your cell phone to remind you, doesn’t it?). But, in addition, another wait has stirred the imagination of fans of the soap opera: the day they will have the power to see, review, pause and analyze – second by second – the scenes that promise to make the temperature rise! 🔥

Trailer – Secret Truths 2

No, it’s not an exaggeration. If you’ve seen the teasers you already know this well: Globoplay did not spare in spoilers spicy! Take a look at the video up here👆And these are the spoilers that we vamosre going to list now, so that, on the long-awaited day, you can give the check in all the respective scenes and resolve once and for all that anxiety that has been consuming you. Are we going to them?

Starting with this basic make-up in the bathroom between angel (Camila Queiroz) and christian (star romulus). There are no words to comment…

Angel (Camila Queiroz) gets involved with Cristiano (Romulo Estrela) in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay

But there are images that need no explanation, isn’t there?

2 of 10 Camila Queiroz in a scene with Romulo Estrela, in ‘Verdades Secretas 2’ — Photo: Globoplay Camila Queiroz on stage with Romulo Estrela, in ‘Verdades Secretas 2’ — Photo: Globoplay

3 out of 10 Camila Queiroz in hot scene of ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay Camila Queiroz in hot scene of ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay

4 out of 10 Camila Queiroz and Romulo Estrela in hot scene of ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay Camila Queiroz and Romulo Estrela in hot scene of ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay

And Cristiano will also have hot encounters with Giovanna (Agatha Moreira). What triangle will this be, huh, friends!?

5 out of 10 Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) and Cristiano (Romulo Estrela) star in hot scenes in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) and Cristiano (Romulo Estrela) star in hot scenes in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay

Hot scenes in a car? We will!

6 out of 10 Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) in hot scene from ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) in hot scene of ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay

7 of 10 Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) and Cristiano (Romulo Estrela) in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) and Cristiano (Romulo Estrela) in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay

And Giovanna won’t be the only Lovatelli who will enjoy moments of pleasure… Look at Bruno (João Vitor Silva) Ouch!

8 of 10 Bruno (João Vitor Silva) in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay Bruno (João Vitor Silva) in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay

Visky (Rainer Cadet) will receive a special massage from a certain someone. We already know he’s going to get involved with Joseph (Icarus Silva), huh…

9 of 10 Visky (Rainer Cadete) in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay Visky (Rainer Cadete) in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay

The same Joseph who will have a relationship with Blanche (Maria de Medeiros), who will fall in love with Ariel (Sergio Guize), who is married to Laila (Erika Januza).

More expectations being created right now, Brazil?

10 of 10 Erika Januza and Sérgio Guizé in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay Erika Januza and Sérgio Guizé in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay

We will still have Percy (Gabriel Braga Nunes), a millionaire interested in a life of pleasure. He will pay whatever it takes to make Angel submit to his wishes…

Percy (Gabriel Braga Nunes) with a sale on ‘Secret Truths 2’.gif — Photo: Globoplay

Angel (Camila Queiroz) makes a pink book in ‘Verdades Secretas 2’.gif — Photo: Globoplay

And that’s just the beginning…

We want you, October 20th! 🔥

‘Secret Truths 2’: mystery, eroticism and seduction mark the plot of the new soap opera

Angel will be back in the ‘pink book’ in ‘Secret Truths 2’; remember how the scheme works