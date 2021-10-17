Check out the result of Mega-Sena 2419; prize is BRL 10.5 million

posted on 10/16/2021 8:09 PM / updated on 10/16/2021 8:43 PM



Caixa Econômica Federal raffled this Saturday night (16/10) six lotteries: 2,349 for Lotofácil, 519 for Dia de Sorte, 2286 for Dupla-Sena, 1701 for Timemania and 5683 for Quina. The draw is held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo. There was live transmission over the internet, on Caixa’s and Rede TV’s social networks.

Mega-Sena



Mega-Sena, with an estimated prize of R$10.5 million, had the following dozen drawn: 10 – 53 – 43 – 48 – 35 – 50

lotof easy

Lotofácil, which has the expected prize of R$ 1.5 million for those who guess the 15 numbers, had the following dozen drawn: 02 – 09 – 15 – 11 – 12 – 06 – 10 – 16 – 21 – 17 – 20- 23 – 18 – 22 – 05

Lucky day

With an estimated prize of R$ 1.7 million for those who hit the seven dozen, the Lucky Day had the following result: 08 – 09 – 12- 13 – 16 – 19 – 24 . The lucky month is November.

double sena

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 24 – 19 – 30 – 21 – 08 – 37 in the first draw; and 34 – 06 – 13 – 32 – 12 – 23. The estimated first prize prize is R$2.9 million. The expected prize for the second draw is R$72.8 thousand.

timemania

Timemania, with an estimated prize of R$ 4.2 million, presented the following result: 70 – 69 – 48 – 57 – 34 – 58 – 77 . The team of the heart is Inter de Limeira, from São Paulo.

quinine

Quina, with an expected prize of R$ 10.2 million for those who match the five dozen, had the following numbers drawn: 21 – 56 – 02 – 24 -28

