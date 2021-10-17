check the updated numbers of the disease in Blumenau this Saturday

This Saturday, 16, the City of Blumenau released 32 new cases of Covid-19 in the city. With this, the municipality has, since the beginning of the pandemic, 66,985 confirmed cases of the disease.

In all, the City of Blumenau has already carried out 270,682 tests for Covid-19. In the last 24 hours, 343 exams were processed. Among the positive cases, 247 patients are under treatment. Of these, 222 are in a stable state of health, in isolation at home and being monitored by the Department of Health Promotion.

Of the cases under analysis and confirmed in Blumenau and other cities, 31 patients are hospitalized, 16 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 15 in the ward. Of these in the ICU, 12 patients are from Blumenau and four patients from other cities and the occupancy rate of ICU beds in the city is 24.2% in relation to the current occupancy capacity, with 66 active beds. There are 13 patients in the infirmary from Blumenau and two from other municipalities, with an occupancy rate of 8.5%.

The municipality also counts 66,084 cases of people who have already gone through the isolation period and did not show new symptoms, considered as recovered. This Saturday no deaths were registered, thus remaining 654 deaths by Coronavirus in the city.

The City of Blumenau highlights the importance of maintaining social isolation in cases where people can stay at home. The government also reinforces safety measures, which include the use of a mask whenever you leave the house and frequent hand hygiene, with soap and water or alcohol gel.

Vaccination

In the last 24 hours, 164 vaccines were administered from the first dose (261,027 vaccinated so far), 1,868 from the second dose or single dose (184,131 immunized so far), 193 from the booster dose (6,872 immunized so far). The municipality follows the determinations of the National Vaccination Campaign against Covid-19, of the Ministry of Health (MS) and the deliberations of the State Government. With the arrival of new shipments of immunizing agents, the City Hall will publicize through its official channels (website and social networks) the priority groups that can be vaccinated according to the Municipal Immunization Plan.

Hello Health Blumenau

The community can count on virtual assistance, without leaving the house, through Alô Saúde Blumenau, by calling 156 (option 2). The channel allows the population to clarify doubts about symptoms in the Coronavirus pandemic. The service takes place from Monday to Friday, from 8am to 5pm.

Monitoring Center

Health professionals working at the Covid-19 Monitoring Center make calls to patients with a positive diagnosis for Coronavirus daily, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Covid-19 Quick Service

The General Outpatient Clinics (AG) continue to provide assistance to suspected cases of Covid-19. The AGs of Velha, Garcia, Itoupava and Fortaleza (attached to the HU of Furb), open from Monday to Friday, from 7:00 am to 11:00 pm. The AGs Centro and Escola Agrícola are open from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm during the week. On Saturdays and Sundays, the service takes place at the AGs Velha, Garcia and Itoupava from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm.

The Family Health Strategy (ESF) units also provide care for suspected cases of Covid-19. The address and opening hours of the authorized units are on the City Hall website, at blumenau.sc.gov.br/coronavirus/atendimentocovid. The measure follows guidelines from the State Government, so that the service is part of the list of care in primary health care.

