Chico Buarque portrays a short and thick Brazil in ‘Years of lead’ – Culture

Chico Buarque’s new venture in literature arrives at bookstores next Friday, through Companhia das Letras (photo: BOB WOLFENSON/DISCLOSURE)

The short story format soon calls for an analogy with a record. Thirty years after debuting in literature with “Estorvo” – six novels published since then, a collection of awards that includes Cames, in 2019, and three Jabutis –,



Chico Buarque



, at the age of 77, debuts as



storyteller



.

The way he links the eight tales of



“Years of Lead”



, which Companhia das Letras will release next Friday (10/22), is not much different from the way their songs are put together in an album.

An opening tale to strong impact your letter of intent. Throughout the work, well-planned stories bring, despite the diversity of scenarios, temporal moments and characters, points in common: they travel with irony and cruelty through the characteristics of human beings, often the worst. In the end, a cathartic narrative brings together all the issues, drawing a black and white portrait of a fractured Brazil.

Another type of scoundrel is the central character of “O Passport”, the best moment of the collection (the text, by the way, seems almost ready to be filmed). “The great artist” is about to board a flight to Paris. An inattention in the bathroom at the airport leads him to a spiral of events that reveal, with fine irony, the weaknesses of the human being: hypocrisy, falsehood, egotism. The growing tension does not allow the reader to stray from the narrative for a single minute.

From the two stories that dialogue with today, Chico turns to the past, with echoes in the present. “The cousins ​​of Campos” is a narrative of the memories, failures, of a young man about his difficult childhood, alongside his mother, his older brother and two cousins ​​from the countryside. Even though it is about violence and power games, here is the question that cuts deep into the race.

“Cida” takes the author out of the suburb and takes him to his own environment, Leblon. But the narrative does not deviate from the tone of the previous ones, as the title character is a person who shouldn’t be there. Cida is a homeless person who supports herself with the crumbs that the residents of the neighborhood give her – sometimes with sympathy, sometimes with cruelty. The narrator becomes close to her, and the actions of the woman, who wander between reality and delirium, end up hitting him hard.

PAST



The following story, “Copacabana”, is set not in today’s neighborhood, but in the past full of international stars – Ava Gardner, Pablo Neruda, Walt Disney – in a crazy narrative.

I also misunderstand what the protagonist of “To Clarice Lispector, with candor” suffers. Aspiring poet, the young man made several visits to Clarice Lispector, meetings filled with many silences and doubts. In this story, we can even see Chico Buarque himself in his 20s, as he himself, in the 1960s, attended the writer’s residence – and the figure of Clarice, the writer has already revealed, invariably left him insecure and disconcerted.

“The site” is the result of the pandemic. He takes a couple who have just met to a desolate place in the interior of Rio de Janeiro. She, an actress; he, a bachelor, met during a night out in Lapa and decided, against all odds, as they had nothing in common, to take refuge “from the plague” for four or five weeks. The idyll in the place without resources suffers from an eavesdropping housekeeper, an invasion of vultures and the feelings that surface in the protagonist.

Finally, “Years of Lead” ties all the stories together through the memories of a boy paralyzed as a result of polio in the early 1970s, in the cruelest period of the military dictatorship. His children’s story mixes his passion for toy soldiers with family memories. The oppression was inside the house. “I want to utter an inhuman scream/What a way to be listened to”, lines from “Clice” (1973), could well be in the mouth of the character/narrator, given the brutality with which the narrative ended.

CHICO’S WORKS



• “Embarrassment” (1991/2021)



After coming across a stranger at his door, the tormented narrator begins to wander around Rio de Janeiro, passing by places like the family farm, the ex-wife’s store and the building of an old friend. Elected novel of the year by the Jabuti Award. In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the work, a special edition of the book is being launched (10/22) with a new graphic project and texts by Roberto Schwarz, Srgio Sant’Anna, Marisa Lajolo and Augusto Massi.

•“Benjamin” (1995)



In his last minute, former photographic model Benjamin Zambraia, in delirium, reviews his life. Obsessed with Castana Beatriz, his dead ex-girlfriend, he finds a way to continue this love in Ariela Mas, a young woman too much like her. In 2004, the novel was adapted for film by Monique Gardenberg. Paulo Jos and Cleo Pires played the protagonists.

•“Budapest” (2003)



In Rio de Janeiro, Jos Costa, a talented writer, works as a ghostwriter. An unforeseen event during a trip makes him stop in Budapest. In the Hungarian capital, he will seek his redemption – however, to remain between two cities, two women, two books and two languages. Winner of the Book of the Year Tortoise. In 2009, the novel was adapted by Walter Carvalho for the cinema, with Leonardo Medeiros, Giovanna Antonelli and Gabriella Hmori as the central trio.

•“Spilled Milk” (2009)



The saga of a family that has fallen into socioeconomic decay is told, in a monologue, by a hospitalized elderly man. The narrative, which brings as a backdrop the history of Brazil over the past 200 years, reveals the relationship between a man and his wife, for whom he had an overwhelming passion, transformed into jealousy and misunderstanding. Winner of the Book of the Year Tortoise.

•“The German Brother” (2014)



It is automatic that it starts from the existence of a son that historian Sergio Buarque de Holanda (in the book portrayed as Sergio de Hollander) had in Germany, in 1930, when he worked as a foreign correspondent. Based on this story, the author/narrator enters into an obsessive search to try to find the brother he never got to know.

• “These people” (2019)



Written with the structure of a diary, the novel follows Manuel Duarte. Author of a bestseller in the 1990s, he is currently experiencing a creative void. Decadent, indebted, with a difficult relationship with his only son, he, who likes to beat his leg for Leblon, makes in his reports a bridge between his personal crisis and that of his own country, through the reflections of a poor and lonely.

“YEARS OF LEAD AND OTHER TALES”





. by Chico Buarque

. Company of Letters (168 pgs.)

. In pre-sale (released on 10/22). R$59.90 (book) and R$29.90 (e-book).