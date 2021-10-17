The best predictions of Chinese horoscope for today, saturday, october 16, 2021, are here, so find out what fate has in store for you when it comes to love, health, money, Work and how you should act in each case.

This year, the Chinese Horoscope has as animal the metal ox, a sign whose outstanding characteristics are hard work, attachment to traditions and the need to seek security and stability through discipline and rules of conduct.



Below, check out the complete forecast for all the signs of the Chinese horoscope:

Chinese horoscope for dragon

You must start listening more carefully to your body’s claims, or you will end up paying the consequences. The relationship you are in has already become completely unhealthy for you, both physically and emotionally. You must devote yourself to completing the obligations postponed from the previous days. Don’t let yourself give up now.

Chinese snake horoscope

The horoscope says that you will not be able to ignore certain truths that have followed you for a long time. It’s time to confront them. Don’t look into a lover’s arms for the solution to your partner’s conflicts. This will only bring you more problems. You will have a very pronounced intuition during today. Make the most of it economically.

Chinese horoscope for tiger



You will end the day completely exhausted. You must learn that you cannot be everywhere at once. You will feel the weight of the routine on your back throughout the day and look anxiously for the coat of arms of your partner. Don’t let your pride turn a blind eye to things that are becoming more evident every day. You will have to change work patterns.

rooster chinese horoscope

Try not to start any kind of lawsuit with your family today. Try to solve problems with dialogue. A great professional life is not always compatible with love, meditate on your priorities in detail. Don’t let recent streaks of bad luck permanently affect your confidence in your professional skills.

Chinese ox horoscope

You’ll be able to keep your itinerary for the day, which will allow you to organize your next day more efficiently. Your eyes will not go unnoticed in your environment. Enjoy when you have seduction as a partner. You will be able to meet deadlines on time and in good time thanks to your constant dedication and devotion to your work.

Chinese horoscope – horses

You must understand that life transcends the material and the tangible. Don’t let this happen to you like nothing is happening. You will seek to reach the peace of your home to rest, but you will only find conflicts. Try to stay calm. You will get into serious discussions with working colleagues who will prove unworthy of your affection and trust.

Chinese horoscope – dog

O dog in chinese horoscope it is an animal that symbolizes loyalty; for some reason, it has always been said that the dog is a human being’s best friend.



Certain guidelines will be given for you to begin taking more seriously certain ideas that constantly vibrate in your mind. You will feel the emptiness left by a recent person who has recently left your life. Seek refuge in your friends. Don’t let malicious comments spoil your concentration in the workplace. Ignore any negative factors.

Chinese rat horoscope

This Saturday, it will become clear to you that you are managing your impulse control completely wrong. You must learn to give things the meaning and importance they deserve, not more. Don’t get carried away by reactions. You cannot permanently dedicate yourself to a life of partying and irresponsibility. Look to sit down.



Chinese goat horoscope

Today will pass without any major delays or complications, try not to waste your time with trifles and you will be fine. You must put everything into yourself to regain your partner’s lost confidence. Get ready for a real ordeal. You may end up with certain activities that will be of great concern to you during the week.



Chinese pig horoscope

You will be completely overwhelmed with today’s responsibilities and obligations. It won’t improve over time. It makes no sense to try to deny your personality and adapt to the image of a person your partner demands. Certain bad intentions on the part of your coworkers will be exposed today. Take it easy.

Chinese rabbit horoscope

Get ready to enjoy the fruit of your applied effort to solve certain inconveniences you experienced. You will risk breaking out of your usual rut and seeing yourself as a natural seducer. Enjoy the day. You will have a very developed sense of investment choice today. Enjoy it.

monkey horoscope

This Saturday you will be able to resolve some situations that have continually worried you. The veil of tension that surrounded him is lifted. Your tendency to incur loneliness will not get you a good way on a sentimental level. You will have to change certain guidelines. You will be at the foot of the canyon today. Make sure you pay extra attention to all your obligations.

Check which one is yours sign in chinese horoscope



The Chinese Horoscope is based on ancient Chinese astrology and is divided into 12 signs represented by animals. Instead of being divided by months, each year is governed by an animal, following the Chinese calendar, which is different from the Western one. To find out which animal you are in the Chinese horoscope, Click here!

