Cláudio Castro: Overcoming the pandemic and making further progress in Health

Rio de Janeiro is experiencing the greatest drop in covid-19 rates and the improvement in the state scenario can be seen in all regions, due to the advance of vaccination. Hospitalizations and deaths fell by about 60%, compared to August and September, and the state reached 94% of the adult population vaccinated with the first dose and 56% with the complete vaccination schedule.

The numbers are the result of the effort made by the state government to fight the pandemic, through a series of actions, such as the increase in testing for the coronavirus, the opening of beds and the Dr. Ricardo Cruz State Hospital, in Nova Iguaçu, Exclusive for the treatment of covid-19. In addition, since the receipt of the first batch of vaccines, the speed in the distribution of immunizations to municipalities has provided equality in the treatment of the capital and the countryside and helped to save lives. Glimpsing a safe return to normality, both at work and at leisure, is possible, but still under the care of sanitary measures.

However, there are more Health policies in development that deserve to be known and recognized, especially the investments made during the greatest crisis that humanity has seen in the last hundred years. The arrival of four pieces of equipment for testing by the Noel Nutels Central Laboratory will increase by five times the capacity to perform RT-PCR tests, which identify not only the covid-19 virus, but also Influenza A and B, dengue fever, zika and chikungunya. That means testing more people, faster, and coming up with more accurate diagnoses.

Investments of nearly R$ 1 billion in the recovery of Health units will increase the service offer and the number of beds, as well as the acquisition of ambulances and the construction of decentralized bases for the SAMU will contribute to the expansion of the service. The value is part of the R$ 1.6 billion made available in the Pacto RJ, a project that will transform living conditions in Rio de Janeiro over the next three years.

There is also the Loops – Safe Maternity program, which allocated more than R$ 159 million to fund the humanization of baby births, encouraging normal births. The Government Present in Health program will intensify the integration between the population and doctors with visits to the regions of the state to learn about the needs of each location and help implement solutions and, thus, provide citizens with the care they effectively need.

Efforts undertaken during such a difficult period as the pandemic and the restructuring of the state’s finances are beginning to bear visible fruit for the population. The Health network proved competent and resilient in the face of the latest challenges. Now, Rio de Janeiro is closer to moving forward, overcoming the pandemic and advancing public policies to care for those who need it most.