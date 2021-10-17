Climate Change: Why China’s Climate Policy Affects You Too



The fight against climate change invariably involves the reduction of carbon emissions by China, currently one of the highest on the planet and on an even increasing trajectory.

According to the country’s president, Xi Jinping, emissions would peak even before 2030 and, thanks to the energy transition policy, carbon neutrality would be achieved by 2060.

He did not detail, however, how he will achieve this extremely ambitious goal.

Explosive growth

While all countries struggle to reduce their emissions, China has possibly the biggest challenge given the size of its population and its aggressive economic growth.