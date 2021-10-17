CNBB asks for punishment of PSL deputy who offended the pope and bishop of Aparecida





The National Conference of Bishops of Brazil sent a letter to the president of the Legislative Assembly of the State of São Paulo, State Deputy Carlão Pignatari, demanding punishment of State Deputy Frederico D’Avila (PSL) for attacking the institution and other religious figures.

In a speech at Alesp on Thursday 14, the congressman called Pope Francisco, Archbishop of Aparecida Dom Orlando Brandes, and the CNBB bums and filthy.

In the letter, the presidents of the Conference emphasize that they “strongly reject the abominable aggressions made by the deputy” and demand a quick response from the legislative house in the face of what happened.

“With uncontrolled hatred, the parliamentarian attacked the Holy Father, Pope Francis, the CNBB, and particularly the Hon. and Rev. Mr. Dom Orlando Brandes, Archbishop of Aparecida. It hurt and compromised the parliamentary mission, which requires immediate and exemplary correction by the competent authorities”, they write in part of the text.

In a later passage, the conference claims to raise its voice ‘in the face of a mediocre and hateful speech, lacking in lucidity, a model of abominable political posture that needs to be extirpated and judicially corrected for the good of Brazilian democracy’.

“Defender and committed to the Democratic Rule of Law, the CNBB respectfully expects from this egregious legislative house, relying on its credibility, effective internal, legal and regimental measures, so that this outrageous disrespect is redressed in proportion to its gravity – a sign of unyielding commitment to building a democratic and civilized society,” added the institution.

