CNBB calls for “effective, legal and regimental” measures after deputy speech

posted on 10/17/2021 11:33 AM



(credit: Carlos Vieira/CB/DA Press)

The National Conference of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB), through a letter, repudiated the attacks suffered by the institution, by the Archbishop of Aparecida, Dom Orlando Brandes and by Pope Francisco in a speech by the state deputy Frederico d’Ávila (PSL). Last Thursday (10/14), the congressman called the religious “safas”, “vagabonds” and “pedophiles” in a speech at the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo (Alesp).

In the text, the CNBB, “in front of the Brazilian people, strongly rejects the abominable aggressions”. The letter — signed by D. Walmor Oliveira de Azevedo (president of the CNBB), D. Jaime Spengler (1st vice president), D. Mário Antônio da Silva (2nd vice president) and D. Joel Portella Amado (secretary- general) — says the attacks on religious were made “with uncontrolled hatred” by the parliamentarian.

“Throughout its 69-year history, celebrated on the day this deplorable event occurred, the CNBB has never cowed in the face of the most difficult situations, it has always fulfilled its mission deserving of respect for its religious, moral and social relevance in Brazilian society . He also never condoned the violent attitudes of anyone. He never let himself be intimidated. Now, faced with a mediocre and hateful speech, lacking in lucidity, a model of abominable political posture that needs to be extirpated and judicially corrected for the good of Brazilian democracy, the CNBB, once again, raises its voice,” continues the scathing text.

The religious institution also “always claims the freedom to which it is entitled, to pronounce its moral judgment on social realities, whenever the fundamental rights of the person, the common good or human salvation so require” (cf. Gaudium et Spes, 76 ).”

Finally, the letter calls for “effective internal, legal and regimental measures so that this outrageous disrespect is redressed in proportion to its gravity – a sign of unwavering commitment to building a democratic and civilized society.”

Read the full letter sent by CNBB

“The National Conference of Bishops of Brazil-CNBB, in this legislative house and before the Brazilian people, strongly rejects the abominable aggressions uttered by state deputy Frederico D’Avila, last October 14, from the Tribuna of the Legislative Assembly of the State of São Paulo. Paulo With uncontrolled hatred, the parliamentarian attacked the Holy Father, Pope Francis, the CNBB, and particularly the Hon. correction by the competent authorities. Throughout its 69-year history, celebrated on the day this deplorable event occurred, the CNBB has never cowered in the face of the most difficult situations, it has always fulfilled its mission deserving of respect for its religious, moral and social in Brazilian society. He also never condoned the violent attitudes of anyone. He never let himself be intimidated. Now, faced with a mediocre and hateful speech, care nte of lucidity, a model of abominable political posture that needs to be extirpated and judicially corrected for the good of Brazilian democracy, the CNBB, once again,

raise your voice.

The CNBB is prophetically anchored, without fear of persecution, on the following principle: the Church always claims the freedom to which it is entitled, to pronounce its moral judgment on social realities, whenever the fundamental rights of the person, the common good or human salvation demands it (cf. Gaudium et Spes, 76).

Defending and committed to the Democratic Rule of Law, the CNBB respectfully expects from this egregious legislative house, relying on its credibility, effective internal, legal and regimental measures, so that this outrageous disrespect is repaired in proportion to its gravity – a sign of commitment unyielding with the construction of a democratic and civilized society.

The CNBB, promptly committed to the truth and the good of the people of God, whom it serves, will deal with this serious matter within the appropriate judicial parameters. The offenses and accusations made by the congressman – protagonist of this regrettable spectacle – will be the object of his interpellation so that they can be clarified and proven in the instances that safeguard the truth and the good – in a demanding manner under the terms of the Law. On this occasion, we register and reaffirm the our unconditional respect and our affection for the Holy Father, Pope Francis, as well as our solidarity with all the bishops of Brazil. The CNBB awaits a quick response from Your Excellency – an exemplary and inspiring posture for all legislative bodies, judicial bodies and other segments so that Brazilian society is neither sacrificed nor imprisoned by mediocre minds.”