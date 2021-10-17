Company that sold custom PS5 boards receives legal threat from Sony

Facebook

Twitter

Whatsapp

Canadian company Dbrand has stated that it is no longer selling its popular PS5 boards in black after a threat of legal action by Sony (via VGC).

Dbrand had been selling the board for $50 since February and in a few hours they were out of stock until May. In a statement published on Saturday, the company declared that Darkplates was now “dead” after a letter it received from Sony Interactive Entertainment’s lawyers with various threats.

In the cease-and-desist letter, which Dbrand shared, Sony’s lawyer claims that because of Sony’s “extensive marketing of the PS5 console, its commercial popularity and its massive media coverage,” its faceplates “became uniquely associated. to SIE in the minds of consumers”.

The letter comments on Dbrand’s earlier challenge to Sony to “try to sue us,” saying that despite Dbrand’s provocative tone, Sony preferred that the company simply stop selling the products rather than having to take the case to court.

He also speculates that the reason for Sony’s threat is that Sony may be planning to release a black PS5, pointing out that the company has already released a DualSense and a Pulse 3D in black.

“While we strongly believe in the consumer’s right to customize and modify their hardware with replacement components, their boards are now a collector’s item. You know what they say – either you die owning one or live long enough to become the money changer,” the letter says.

“In closing”, he concludes, “f*ck and especially fuck Sony”.