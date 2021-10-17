Controversy! Daughters of Dudu Nobre and Adriana Bombom stop studying | Fabia Oliveira

Ionara Santna Dudu Nobre and Adriana Bombom

This column, who has friends everywhere, learned that earlier this year, the two daughters of Adriana Bombom and Dudu Nobre left the school where they studied, in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio.

Among the neighbors of the condominium where they live and former classmates of Olivia, 19, and Thalita, 18, the comments are that the girls’ father no longer wanted to pay the high school fees, as they both had poor performances. . As this trio here kills the snake and shows off the stick, the samba dancer and the presenter were sought out.

“That doesn’t exist. I would never stop paying for studies for my daughters. Thalita is already 18 years old and she came to me and said that she was not adapting to remote studies and that she would stop to return next year, taking a supplementary course. She continues to take drama courses and other classes that help her in content production. Olivia has already finished and is following her career. It’s not true and I’m impressed with the meanness of people,” explains the singer to the column.

Dudu Nobre, who has been married to Priscila Grasso for 11 years and has two other children, João Pedro and Alicia, said that health and education plans are essential in his life. “Those who know me know that I don’t give up. I work to give health and school to my four children”, concluded the samba dancer.