Cora, Maria Marta, Isis and Commander

The final stretch of Império promises great emotions for the next few days. In the last chapters of the novel by Aguinaldo Silva, in a rerun on Globo, the main characters will go through a lot of twists and emotional moments. Starting with Cora (Marjorie Estiano), who dies in a heroic episode, when saving the life of José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero).

continues after advertising

After the reruns of Fina Estampa and A Força do Quero, the special edition of the telenovela Império ends in early November. Then, Globo premieres the first unpublished plot at 9 pm since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic: Um place ao Sol. Plot created and written by Lícia Manzo and starring Cauã Reymond.

See the endings of the main characters of Empire

Cora dos Anjos

The character of Marjorie Estiano will end her story in the plot with a sexual delusion in a hospital bed. In her last scenes, Cristina’s aunt is shot at José Alfredo’s place during the parade of the União de Santa Teresa samba school, in Marquês de Sapucaí. While the chief of Medeiros is honored by the association, she follows Maurílio, notices the forger’s plan and goes in front of the shot.

continues after advertising

The wound hits her lung and the villain is taken to the hospital in serious condition. In bed, the shrew hallucinates that Cristina’s father entered her room and finally took her virginity. Cora insists that her lover was in her room and is upset. Soon after, she dies. Doctors try to revive her, but it’s in vain.

José Alfredo

After discovering that his own son is the one behind Fabrício Melgaço, his biggest rival, the man in black decides to go head-on. At first, Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral) ends up helping her eldest son, who manages to escape. With no way out after being unmasked, José Pedro meets Silviano (Othon Bastos) and Maurílio (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) and decides to kidnap Cristina (Leandra Leal).

continues after advertising

José Alfredo and Josué (Roberto Birindelli) go into captivity to save the businesswoman and finally the final clash occurs, where the Commander kills Maurílio and does everything, ends up murdering Silviano. During the fight, José Alfredo does not have the courage to shoot his firstborn, ends up being hit by a bullet in the back and dying.

Jose Pedro

José Pedro’s (Caio Blat) mask will finally fall before the family in the last chapters of Império. Maria Marta’s favorite son, the villain cannot say the same about José Alfredo. Greedy and spoiled, he always dreamed of taking his father’s place. In the final stretch of the telenovela, Medeiros’ eldest son will reveal himself as the man in black’s greatest rival and will end up behind bars for having killed his own father. He even regrets seeing his father drop dead and threatens to kill himself, but will be stopped by Cristina, who says that his punishment will be remorse. The villain will be arrested and pay for all his crimes.

continues after advertising

maria marta

Guilt and loneliness. In addition to discovering the traps behind Maurílio’s identity, Maria Marta will become a widow and suffer a great shock when she discovers the true personality of José Pedro, her favorite son. After José Alfredo discovers that the former financial director of Império das Joias is his greatest rival, the madame will blame herself when she sees the monster that her son has become.

Just before the body cremation ceremony, Lilia Cabral’s character seeks out Maria Isis, asks for a truce and offers her support to her rival. At the end of the novel, the family poses for an “imperial photo” eight years after the Commander’s death and Marta appears making the same mistake as in the past: She spoils José Pedro’s son, who has the same name as his father and refers to he as your “favorite”.

continues after advertising

Maria Isis

Maria Isis will see her life change radically after the death of José Alfredo. The nymphet will become a partner in the jewelry store, will become a millionaire and will support her mother and father, who will be sick in the final stretch of the serials. Moments before the tragedy, Alexandre Nero’s character delivers an envelope to the nymphet and asks her to open the document only if something happens to him.

Soon after, the receptionist opens the paper he left behind and discovers that she will be one of the heirs to her love’s fortune. In the last scene of the telenovela, the family poses for an “imperial photo” eight years after the death of the chief of Medeiros and the redhead will appear beside the family, which by this time will have undergone many changes. She will end up alone, without anyone, but very rich.

continues after advertising

Cristina

After many comings and goings, the bastard daughter of the Commander will finally have a happy ending with Vicente (Rafael Cardoso). She will be surprised by an invitation from her half-sister Maria Clara (Andreia Horta). The jewelry designer will call Cora’s niece to be one of the bridesmaids of her marriage to the cook, even though the atmosphere between the two has always been intense and the relationship they had in the past.

On the day of the ceremony, Maria Clara becomes real and gives up on her marriage to the cook. Just before going up to the altar, Cora’s niece throws some truths in the jewelry designer’s face and, after breaking the stick with her half-sister, she realizes that Cristina is her fiance’s true love and does the exchange.

continues after advertising

Maria Clara

During the plot, José Alfredo’s favorite daughter faces many ups and downs – from being abandoned at the altar by Enrico (Joaquim Lopes), to ending up having a romance with Vicente to provoke Cristina. However, in the final stretch, the character tries to redeem himself and change his life.

After giving up on marrying Vicente, Maria Clara decides to move to Berlin, Germany, and only returns to Brazil when she finds out about the fight between José Pedro and the Commander. After a period of five years, the young woman appears at a party at Império das Joias with a child in her arms, but with no companion at her side.

continues after advertising

John Lucas

Discredited and named as the despised son of the Medeiros, João Lucas (Daniel Rocha) will change the game in the final stretch of Império. After getting involved in several confusions throughout the plot, the youngest matures and assumes the presidency of Império, also becoming the head of the family.

In the last scene of the telenovela, the whole family gathers for the traditional Medeiros photo, now with João Lucas and Du in the main positions. The sequence closes the last chapter and takes place five years after José Alfredo’s death. In the scene, Maria Marta appears right behind the children, with her other heirs. As if he were a copy of his father, the youngest dresses in black and holds the masbaha (black third) that the commander lost on Mount Roraima when he discovered that his pink diamond had been stolen.

continues after advertising

The special edition of the telenovela Império, by Aguinaldo Silva, ends in the first week of November. Then, Globo premieres the first unpublished plot at 9 pm since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic: Um place ao Sol. Plot created and written by Lícia Manzo and starring Cauã Reymond.

O on the small screen daily releases chapter summaries, character details, exclusive cast interviews, and Empire spoiler. Check out!