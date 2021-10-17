Corinthians announces Zoom Fuller’s return to basketball team

Corinthians announced early this Sunday afternoon the return of Kyle “Zoom” Fuller to the club’s basketball team. Interest in the player was reported by My Timon last Thursday.

“Did the new shirt look good?”, he wrote the official team profile on Instagram. In the sequence of photos of the new Corinthians jersey, it is possible to see the number 2 uniform with the name “Fuller” on the back – see publication below.

The name of the shirt 2, who left Corinthians in July, returned to Timão’s plans due to the departure of another American. Melvin Johnson, who didn’t even play for Corinthians, was released due to problems with his documentation.

“I learned that you are traveling. If you stop in Brazil here, let’s have a coffee,” said the director of Corinthians’ land sports department, Carlos Henrique Ros Salas de Lima, known as Caique, live on Instagram minutes after the Publication.

“Let’s do this, please. Coffee, with egg, barbecue and cheese, I like it!”, replied Fuller. The player must arrive in Brazil this Monday to make the bond official.

Zoom Fuller arrived at Corinthians shortly after winning the 2018 Gold League. The shirt 2 was a fundamental part of the reaffirmation of basketball within the Parque São Jorge club.

According to the control of the Almanac of My Timão, Fuller played 131 matches with the Corinthians shirt. In his last season, he averaged 19.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per match at Novo Basketball Brasil.

Check out the Corinthians ad

Play / Instagram

See more at: Basketball.