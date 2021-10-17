Corinthians beats Velo Clube in the debut of the second phase of the Paulisto U-20

Corinthians visited Velo Clube, in Rio Claro, for the first round of the second phase of the São Paulo Sub-20 Championship. The Parque São Jorge team beat the hosts 5-0, with goals from Giovane, three times, Richard and Ryan.

Corinthians dominated the first half and just didn’t have a bigger advantage for the break, because goalkeeper Augusto made great saves throughout the opening 45 minutes of the game. In the second stage, the team continued to dominate the main actions of the match and managed to increase the score.

Remember that the second phase of the competition has 32 teams, divided into eight groups, with four teams each. They played within their respective keys, in turn and return. The first two of each group will continue on for the start of the playoff.

Write it down, Faithful – Corinthians’ next appointment for Paulistão Under-20 is next Friday, October 22nd. The team receives the São Caetano, in Fazendinha, at 11 am.

lineup

Coach Diogo Siston went to the field with: Alan Gobetti, Leo Mana, Lucas Belezi, Robert Renan, Luis Mandaca, Reginaldo, Keven, Riquelme, Cauê, Matheus Araújo and Giovane.

My Timon

The game

First time

Corinthians’ first big chance came in the first minute of the game. Reginaldo arrived well on the left side and hit the opponent’s goal with danger, but ended up stopping in the opponent’s goalkeeper’s good defense.

At six, Timão advanced well with Matheus Araújo on the right. The athlete crossed the ball in the area and found Keven, who left Mana in good condition to hit the goal, but the ball stopped at the crossbar. In the next move, at seven minutes, Timão forced goalkeeper Augusto to make another great save to prevent Timão from opening the score.

In a play from the left, Giovane receives in the area and hit the corner for a great defense by Augusto. After many attempts, Corinthians opened the scoring with Giovane 13 minutes into the match. Timão’s 11 shirt straightened with the left and found the space left by goalkeeper Augusto.

Belezi fired Giovane from the right and shirt 11 found Reginaldo when he reversed the game. The captain of Timão returned the ball to the attacker, who just couldn’t move forward because he was stopped by Velo’s defense.

On minute 37, Leo Mana advanced on the right and crossed in the area, putting it on Matheus Araújo’s head. The shirt 10 headed, but couldn’t finish well. At 43, it was Cauê’s turn to appear right in the middle. The shirt 9 alvinegro took a risk from outside the area, but ended up sending it over Augusto’s goal.

Second time

With the advantage on the scoreboard, Corinthians returned to the second stage without changes made by coach Diogo Siston.

At four minutes into the second half, Corinthians lost two chances to extend the score. Reginaldo advanced to the left and let it roll to Giovane, coming right behind. In the hit, goalkeeper Augusto returned to shine and defended the alvinegra hit. Afterwards, Giovane and Reginaldo returned to the left side. The Corinthians defender tried to hit the cross, but the ball went straight into the hands of the opposing goalkeeper.

Minutes later, Keven was taken down by the left side of the field. On the hit, Reginaldo made the charge, raising the ball in the area. Cauê went up to head, but he didn’t reach and the ball ended up going over the end line.

At 15 minutes into the game, Diogo Siston made the first changes to Corinthians. Riquelme and Matheus Araújo gave space for Ryan and Richard’s entries. Two minutes later, the Parque São Jorge team expanded the score..

At 17, Reginaldo received it on the right and crossed to Giovane. Timão’s shirt 11 went up high and, indefensibly, scored Corinthians’ and his second goal in the match.

At 21, Corinthians lost another great opportunity to score the third. Léo Mana fired Belezi close to the area and Giovane went up to try to head. Timão’s shirt number 11, in a great performance this Saturday, headed down, but the ball ended up going straight through the end line.

Six minutes later, Corinthians goalkeeper Alan Gobetti made the first great save. Corinthians’ answer came in the next minute, at 28 minutes, with Richard. Cauê entered the midfield and was disarmed by the defense, the shirt 17, who had just entered, recovered the ball and hit the back of the goal, scoring the third of Timon.

On minute 38, Richard climbed up the left and played backwards, finding Mandaca. The steering wheel backed up to Ryan. The 15 shirt arrived releasing a bomb in midfield to score Timon’s fourth goal.

To close the score, in the 43rd minute, Giovane moved the marker again. Shirt 11 received the ball from Mandaca and, in an attempt to make a great pass, ended up sending it to the back of the net. The referee gave three minutes of extras, but the match already had its final numbers: Corinthians 5-0 against Velo Clube.

Technical sheet of Velo Clube 0 x 5 Corinthians

Competition: São Paulo Under-20 Championship

Local: Benito Agnelo Castellano Stadium, Rio Claro, SP

Date: October 16, 2021 (Saturday)

Time: 3:00 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Guilherme Francisco Maciel da Silva

Assistants: Claudenir da Silva and Eduardo Augusto Borges

Goals: Giovane (three times), Ryan, Richard (Corinthians)

Yellow card: Lo Mana (Corinthians)

VELO CLUB: Augustus; Bruno Lauriano, Murilo, Denzel, Joo Paulo, Marcelo, Guilherme Alves, Vinicius Miranda, Marcelo Maou, Patrick and Guilherme Lima.

Technician: Lcio Borges

CORINTHIANS: Alan Gobetti; Lo Mana, Lucas Belezi, Robert Renan, Luis Mandaca, Reginaldo, Keven Vinicius (Guilherme Biro), Riquelme (Ryan), Cau (Felipe Augusto), Matheus Arajo (Richard) and Giovane.

Technician: Diogo Siston

