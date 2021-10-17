Corinthians wins Ferroviria and starts ahead for a spot in the final of the Paulisto Female

Corinthians visited Ferroviária for the first leg of the semifinals of Paulistão Feminine this Saturday. Parque São Jorge team won the match 1-0. The goal was scored by Gabi Zanotti.

The first stage was extremely disputed between the teams. Both Corinthians, who had greater possession of the ball, and Ferroviária, who played well without it, put pressure on the opponent and created good chances to open the marker at Fonte Luminosa. Still, the score was only opened in the second half of the match.

The Parque São Jorge team opened the scoring after a great move between Vic Albuquerque and Gabi Zanotti. Timão’s shirt 10 reached his third goal in the state.

With the victory, Corinthians even maintains the taboo of never having been defeated by the Araraquara team. Since 2016, there have been 26 games, with 22 wins and four draws.

Write it down, Faithful! – The second game of the semifinals of Paulistão Mulher takes place on October 31st. The departure takes place at 11am and the location has not yet been confirmed. It is worth noting that, due to the use of the VAR, the duel will not take place at Fazendinha and will mark the reunion between Brabas and Fiel.

lineup

Coach Arthur Elias promoted some changes in the Corinthians team to face Railway. This time, the team went to the field with: Kemelli; Kati, Gi Campiolo, Sparrow and Yasmim; Ingryd, Gabi Zanotti and Tamires; Gabi Portilho, Adriana and Vic Albuquerque.

My Timon

The railway, by Roberta Batista, went to the field with: Luciana, Ana Alice, Daiane, Barrinha, Suzane, Raquel, Carol Tavares, Yasmin Cosmann, Rafa Mineira, Laryh and Gessica.

The game

First time

Railway started the match trying to put pressure on the Corinthians squad. Three minutes into the game, Gi Campiolo had to move the ball anyway and Gessica had the spare and tried to hit, but ended up stopping in Kemelli’s defense.

At six minutes, Corinthians started with Vic Albuquerque in the middle of the field. The shirt 17 triggered Adriana, who played for Gabi Portilho, on the right. Next, the defense of Araraquara’s team made the cut.

At ten minutes into the game, Corinthians advanced well with Gabi Portilho. The 18 shirt dribbled Ana Alice down the right side of the field and hit straight into the goal, forcing Luciana to palm. In the next move, Tamires received it on the left, brought it to the middle and hit the goal, but the ball shook the net from the outside.

Corinthians continued to put pressure on Ferroviária. Kati started to play very close to Gabi Portilho. At 18 minutes of play, Corinthians had a penalty in their favor after Yasmim raised a ball in the area and deflected it into the arm of the defender of Ferroviária. The video referee was activated and the referee Adeli Mara Monteiro ended up annulling the penalty.

Arthur Elias’ team once again offered danger after Yasmim received it on the left and triggered Adriana in the area. Shirt 16 sent headfirst, but exploded on the crossbar. On the other hand, Vic tried to ride a bicycle and narrowly missed opening the scoreboard.

At 30 minutes, Timão had a new counterattack. In a stretched ball, Adriana went on top of the opposing defense and, at the edge of the area, hit towards the goal. Luciana ended up fitting the defense.

In the next move, Laryh advanced on the left and was disarmed by Timon’s right-back, Kati. On minute 33, Zanotti came out on the counterattack and was fouled. Vic charged, raising a ball in the area, and Zanotti tried with his head, but Luciana ended up defending.

In the final stretch of the match, Giovanna Campiolo was responsible for two great tackles, preventing the advance of Ferroviária. The first was at 33 minutes, while the second was at 39. In the Alvinegra area, the defender prevented the opponent’s attack from being carried out inside the area.

At 42, Campiolo fired Zanotti on the ball. The Corinthians 10 shirt risked a long ball, triggering Gabi Portilho on the right side. The attacker cleared the marking and placed the ground ball in the area, but the marking cut off the attempt. The Railway responded with Raquel on the right side. The athlete advanced and hit from a distance, but with danger for the Alvinegra defense. The ball ended up going over Kemelli’s goal.

In the first stage, the referee gave five minutes of extras. In the first minute of additional time, Kati called Adriana, who put her inside the area, looking for Gabi Portilho. Shirt 18 ended up failing to arrive and the remainder was left with the Ferroviária. Thus, the first 45 minutes ended in a goalless draw.

Second time

Seeking to leave Araraquara with the victory, Corinthians returned to the second half of the game with no changes made by coach Arthur Elias. In the first minute of the game, Ferroviária had a free kick that ended up going straight through the end line, without posing any danger to Timon’s defense.

Seven minutes into the second stage, Tamires advanced down the left side after a good exchange of passes between Pardal and Yasmim. The captain of Corinthians was brought down by Gessica and Corinthians had a free kick to hit. Yasmim raised the ball in the area, but Luciana had no problem throwing a punch and clearing it.

And Corinthians opened the scoreboard after ten minutes. Vic Albuquerque, on the right side, made a great survey in the area, looking for Gabi Zanotti inside the area. Timão’s shirt 10 went up alone to head and sent it to the back of the net!

Railway, at 13, tried to respond. Carol Tavares raised the ball in the area and forced Kemelli to come out to punch and avoid the arrival of the opponent’s attack, sending it to corner. The Corinthians goalkeeper fell badly and had to be attended to on the lawn, but he didn’t take long to get up.

In the corner kick, Rafa Mineira put it in danger in the small area, but the ball ended up remaining on the right side. As a result, Ferroviária tried to hit the goal, but Kemelli fit the defense.

At 18 minutes of play, Arthur Elias made his first two changes. Anddressinha and Jheniffer took the place of Ingryd and Yasmim, respectively. The Railway moved eight minutes later: Rafa Mineira and Suzane left for Leidiane and Ludmila to enter.

Arthur Elias returned to the bench at 30. Sparrow gave way to Erika, Vic to Diany and Adriana to Miriã. At 33, Tamires launched Miriam on the right side. The shirt 15, which had just entered, picked up speed and hit the goal, but ended up stopping in Luciana’s defense. On the rebound, Diany also tried, but couldn’t finish.

At 38, the railway tried to search on the right side. Carol Tavares raised in the area and Ludmila dominated, trying to hit the back of the goal. The ball was deflected on Erika’s defender. In the corner kick, Carol Tavares sent the second post and Gabi Zanotti moved away. Afterwards, Gabi Portilho increased in speed and came face to face with Luciana, but couldn’t finish.

In additions, Gabi Zanotti was replaced by midfielder Grazi, but there was no time to extend the score. Corinthians came out with the victory by the minimum score against the hosts.

Technical sheet of Ferroviria 0 x 1 Corinthians

Competition: São Paulo Women’s Championship

Local: Doctor Adhemar de Barros Studio, Araraquara, SP

Date: October 16, 2021 (Saturday)

Time: 9:00 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Adeli Mara Monteiro

Goal: Gabi Zanotti (Corinthians)

Yellow cards: Gessica (Railway); Gabi Portilho (Corinthians)

RAILWAY: Luciana; Ana Alice, Daiane (Luana), Barrinha, Suzane (Ludmila), Raquel, Carol Tavares, Yasmin Cosmann, Rafa Mineira (Leidiane), Laryh and Gessica.

Technician: Roberta Baptist

CORINTHIANS: Kemelli; Katiuscia, Giovanna Campiolo, Sparrow (Erika) and Yasmim (Jheniffer); Ingryd (Andressinha), Gabi Zanotti (Grazi) and Tamires; Gabi Portilho, Adriana (Miri) and Victria Albuquerque (Diany).

Technician: Arthur Elias

