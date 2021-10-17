Couple who danced at wedding entrance celebrates repercussion: ‘Fulfillment of a dream’, says bride | Minas Gerais

Entrepreneur Carolina Stefhanie Andrade Américo, known as Carol Stefh, 25, dreamed of being an influencer, but she didn’t imagine that her own marriage would help her fulfill that desire.

The video of the ceremony of Carol and her husband, choreographer Gustavo Durso Aleixo, 32 years old, held in Betim, Greater Belo Horizonte, went viral on social media when showing her fiance dancing “Can’t Stop the Feeling”, by singer Justin Timberlake (see video below). The success was so much, that the images arrived at the American pop star.

Carol also made an unusual entrance: before the traditional wedding march, she chose to play the sound of “Single Ladies” by singer Beyoncé (see video below).

Since then, the number of the entrepreneur’s followers on social networks has doubled, from 5 thousand to 10 thousand.

“I’m loving everything I’m living, I really like to communicate, with the camera, for me it’s being a dream come true. I dream of becoming an influencer, working with my image, for me it’s been really amazing”, says the entrepreneur .

Carol has a beauty salon in Belo Horizonte, and the demand for customers has increased in recent days. According to her, for the choreographer Gustavo, the fruits of the marriage have also been very positive.

“There are many people contacting him asking for a quote. For a dancer, having this recognition is very important, because, unfortunately, it is a devalued medium, a dancer has to do a lot to be in the market. We are both very happy and impressed. “, account.

Gustavo was Carol’s first boyfriend. The two became closer when the entrepreneur worked at an event organized by the choreographer and were together for two years when they got married.

He has been working professionally with dance for 17 years. She dances since she was little, in church.

“Dance was the way we met, connected, and we wanted to put who we are in our marriage, express our personality. In the first few months of dating, we were sure we were going to get married,” he said.