Covid’s CPI president, Omar Aziz (left), and the investigation’s rapporteur, Renan Calheiros (right), during an interrogation session.| Photo: Waldemir Barreto/Senate Agency

In an interview with the newspaper The State of São Paulo, the president of Covid’s CPI in the Senate, Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), criticized the commission’s rapporteur, Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), for leaking the contents of his report to the press and stated that there is no consensus even between the group opposing Jair Bolsonaro on the crimes that should be imputed to the President of the Republic. “I think it’s inelegant to be leaking. I think the G7 lacked respect,” said Aziz, referring to the group of senators critical of the government.

Aziz also said that Calheiros did not speak with any of the other senators about the report, and that he will have to prove very well the accusations he will make against Bolsonaro. “I don’t think there is genocide, it has to be proven” – one of the 11 crimes listed by Calheiros is the “genocide of indigenous peoples”. Aziz also stated that “I did not preside over a CPI for six months to get the report and think that the liver will beat me (…) Nobody will vote absolutely anything with a stomach, no.” The report must be officially made public on Monday, the 18th, formally read by Calheiros the following day, and voted on on Wednesday, the 20th.