Crazy project in São Paulo wants to ‘delete’ figures from History

In the first round, the São Paulo City Council approved a crazy bill, a prime measure of intolerance and obscurantism, which determines the replacement of monuments and tributes in the capital of São Paulo “that make mention of slavers”. In practice, this means that even the Anchieta Palace, where the Chamber operates, will have to change its name because racialist and ignorant NGOs decided to accuse the priest, an important character in Brazilian history, of “defending slavery”.

In the deceased regime of the USSR, dictators used to falsify history by “erasing” disgraced figures from the photos beside the dictator.

If the madness is approved, even the Palácio dos Bandeirantes, seat of the government of the State of São Paulo, would have to change its name.

Anyone who thinks this will be inscribed in the political anecdote, this project by a Psol councilor was approved by 30×14 votes in the first round.

Councilors gave two votes more than necessary, in the approval in the 1st round. If you get 38 in the 2nd turn, it will go to the mayor’s sanction.



Of the four presidential candidates, the favorite is leftist Andrés Manuel López Obrador

US slackens and Mexico tightens rules for Brazilians

On the same day that the US government announced November 8 as the reopening date for Brazilians, Mexico published the draft of the new immigration law that now requires visas for Brazilian citizens. Mexico stopped demanding visas from Brazilian citizens in 2004, but since July of this year it has been under pressure from the Joe Biden government to tighten its grip on Brazilian immigrants, especially illegal ones.

The number of Brazilians arrested on the Mexican-US border broke a record since the beginning of the pandemic: more than 46,000 in 2021 alone.

The expectation in Mexico is that the new law will be published in the Official Gazette there in 30 days and come into force in 15 days.

The Mexican government told Reuters that it had informed the Brazilian government, through Itamaraty, of the change in the immigration law.

power without shame against credit Finance Minister of the JK government, José Maria Alkmin was worried about the escalation of inflation and decided to adopt measures to fight it. He did more: he started a campaign against credit, which for him was inflationary. The Commercial Association of Rio de Janeiro did not like it, of course, complaining to the president. JK summoned Alkmin, who quickly explained: “But, President, my campaign is against installment purchases and not against sales…”

Arthur Lira revealed that conversations were held and that the Chamber heard and accepted suggestions for the PEC that changes the composition of the CNMP, “but it is not the attorneys who vote in the plenary”, he says.

The relentless rise of fuels is once again the subject of debate in the Chamber, in the Consumer Defense Commission. From January to September, prices rose 28% for diesel, 32% for gasoline and 27% for gas.

The change to the parliamentary front of the Pandemic CPI will be the 16th created from the Senate, but are added to another 345 fronts (for deputies and senators) created in the Chamber.

Minister Fábio Faria (Communications) celebrates the closing of the Brazilian stock exchange at the highest level in a month. “The index advanced 1.29% and, so far, the October balance is positive 3.31%,” said the minister.

According to registry offices, in all age groups under 90, more men died of covid than women. Between 40 and 49, for example, the difference exceeds 50%: 32,500 men and 20,000 women.

The number of Brazilians arrested on the US-Mexico border skyrocketed, and it wasn’t just humble people who bet everything. Some carried up to $30,000 in cash, expensive purses and platinum cards.

Even including the holiday, Brazil still maintains an average of more than one million doses applied per day and surpassed 156 million people vaccinated with at least one dose. More than 73% of the population.

China moves global trade, yet the Chinese cost of production soared 10.7%; higher since 1995. The result: demand for iron ore plummeted and the price dropped to ‘lockdown’ levels.

Is gasoline at R$7 still to pay the bill for corruption in PT governments?

