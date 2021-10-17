Criciúma faces expulsions and does not come out of the tie with Botafogo (PB)

There were no goals, but there were still expulsions in Criciúma and Botafogo (PB). Tigre and Belo faced each other at Heriberto Hülse Stadium this Saturday, the 16th, and did not go 0-0 in the match valid for the 3rd round of Group C of the Brazilian Series C Championship. The game was marked by the intervention of the VAR, as through after guidance from the video booth, referee Paulo César Zanovelli from Minas Gerais sent off Dudu Vieira and Léo Costa on the coal side, with the first one leaving the game after 8 minutes.

The result, under the circumstances, was not regretted by the Tiger. Criciúma reached 5 points and finished the round in second place in the bracket, behind only Ituano, who has 6. Botafogo (PB) overtook Paysandu and took 3rd place.

Tiger starts at the loss

The first five minutes of play were of little emotion. Botafogo (PB) had more the ball, but could not progress. Criciúma, on the other hand, tried to attack through a corner kick, with Silvinho. The shirt 11 found Rodrigo, who dodged with his right foot, but without direction and sent away from Felipe’s goal.

At 6, came the key part of the match and Dudu Vieira left the game early. The midfielder split the ball with Tsunami at the height of the center circle and hit the opponent with the sole. The referee fouled, but did not present any card. Called to review the bid, Paulo César Zanovelli expelled the Criciúma athlete, understanding that the foul was very violent. By complaint, Helder was warned with a yellow card.

To make up for the absence of Dudu Vieira, Tencati preferred not to make any substitutions. The only change was in positioning and Fellipe Mateus started to fill the right side when Criciúma was attacked.

Still, even with 10 on the field, Tiger was not intimidated. At 11, Claudinho risked a shot from the middle of the street and the ball went to Felipe’s left after a deviation in the middle of the road.

Thereafter, the game lost in emotion. Criciúma tried to attack, but failed on the last pass, while Botafogo (PB) found it very difficult to approach the opposing area.

visitors grow

Belo’s first good chance was at 23 minutes. Marcos Aurélio took a corner kick at half height, William Machado deflected it slightly and Gustavo had to run to hold the ball over the line. Three minutes later, it was Welton’s turn to try with his head, but he was another to bump into the charcoal goalkeeper. At 29, Tsunami took a free kick from a distance and low, betting on the wet grass, but he lacked strength and Gustavo grabbed the ball.

With the growth of Botafogo (PB) in the match, Criciúma was back in defense, waiting for the chance to launch a counterattack. But it was Belo who attacked again. At 37, Pablo took a risk from the middle of the street and Gustavo fell to the left, defending in two periods. In the next move, Tsunami received in the bottom and crossed under, looking for Welton. Tiger’s goalkeeper, attentive, anticipated and got the ball.

The only counterattack that Criciúma almost managed to fit came in the 44th minute. Helder ran at speed to the left and the only way that Savio found to stop him was by grabbing Tiger’s side. Foul and yellow card for the defender of Botafogo (PB). Curiously, at 48, the same Sávio made a hard foul on Silvinho, who was close to the edge of the penalty area on the left, but passed without a card this time, to the complaint of athletes and fans. In the free kick made by Silvinho, Felipe made a good defense.

Despite the efforts of the two teams, no one hit the net before the referee’s final whistle. On the scoreboard, 0-0 in the first half in Criciúma.

beautiful comes back without the hangings

The two teams returned for the second half with changes in formation. On Criciúma’s side, who entered was Hygor, who replaced Henan, in another blank match. In Botafogo (PB) two former Tigre athletes entered: Clayton and Juba, who occupied the vacancies of Cleyton and Sávio, who were already yellow. The defensive midfielder Pablo was moved to the right side of the team from Paraíba after the departure of Sávio.

Excited after the chat in the locker room, Criciúma came on in the second half and created a good chance after 3 minutes. Fellipe Mateus stole the ball at the edge of the area and kicked it left-handed, sending it to Felipe’s left. Belo’s answer came at 8. After a play rehearsed in a lateral foul, Marcos Aurélio found Clayton in the area, he kicked low and Juba deflected his heel. The ball went to Gustavo’s left.

After the 10 minutes, Botafogo (PB) started to press more and created two chances before 15. Tsunami, head, and Fred, in a long shot, tried to scare Tiger, but didn’t hit the target.

At 21 minutes, Tencati stirred for the second time. Claudinho left the field and Alemão, recovered from an injury, joined Tigre’s right wing.

new expulsion

Four minutes later, another review of the video by the referee. Léo Costa split the ball with Clayton and, in the fall, raised his foot, hitting the opponent’s face. In the review, shirt 5 was expelled and Tiger started playing with nine.

Noticing the good moment, Gerson Gusmão went on the attack, putting the center forward Ederson, who entered Juninho’s vacancy. Tencati, on the other hand, preferred to hold the formation longer. Despite the numerical advantage, Belo failed to threaten Gustavo’s goal.

Gusmao had no choice but to move again. At 36, Marcos Aurélio and Tsunami left the field for Luã Lucio and Gabriel Araújo. At Criciúma, at 38, Renan Areias came to the field in the vacancy of Fellipe Mateus.

Desperate in search of victory, Belo only created a chance at 42. After a cross from the left, Rodrigo cut to the entrance of the area and Clayton submitted the first to Gustavo’s defense. In the next move, the same Clayton received in the area, played for Éderson who rolled at the entrance to the area for Tinga. The steering wheel kicked first and sent it away from the target.

In additions, the visiting team tried to pressure, but abused the crosses to the penalty area, enshrining Rodrigo and Marcel Scalese. Criciúma was left to tie the game, replacing Silvinho with Luiz Paulo at 51, and hold 0-0 playing with nine players.

The two teams meet again next weekend, but with an inverted command. On the 23rd, Criciúma will go to Paraíba to face Botafogo, at 7pm.

Datasheet for Criciúma 0x0 Botafogo