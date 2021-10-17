Cristian says he was with ‘dio’ from So Paulo in the semi of the 2009 Paulista against Corinthians

In 2021, the title of the 2009 Paulista Championship completed 12 years. To this day, the first semifinal match is remembered by fans as one of the most memorable moments of the campaign. Against São Paulo, at Pacaembu, Corinthians won by 2-1. Author of the goal that decreed victory, defensive midfielder Cristian recalled the feeling that surrounded the game.

“Actually, I was pu** with São Paulo for a long time. They said we were a me*** team, Serie B team. The guys disturbed a lot and we won the game. In this specific game, I was very angry. They’ve always devalued us, you have family, people to help and people don’t respect that much,” said the player, participating in the podcast Podpah.

After leaving behind on the scoreboard, the team led by Mano Menezes was looking for a comeback in the second half, with Cristian’s goal from outside the area. The goal was even more marked by the celebration of the steering wheel, who crossed his fists showing the middle finger.

“This goal still gives me work. I went to the police station, I left the game running, with the club’s clothes, hidden,” recalled Cristian.

In the second match, at Morumbi, Corinthians won again, this time by 2-0. Douglas opened the scoring and Ronaldo closed the account. In the celebration, the Phenomenon imitated Cristian’s gesture, but showing his index fingers.

In the final, Timon faced Santos. In the first match, at Vila Belmiro, they won 3-1. On the way back, at Pacaembu, they only had to draw 1-1 to raise the state cup.

