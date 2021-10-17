Cristiano Ronaldo is disappointed with reservation and sends a message to Solskjaer at United, says tabloid

Cristiano Ronaldo was unhappy about being on the bench in Manchester United’s duel against Everton, warning Solskjaer that he will tell him when to play or not.

Cristiano Ronaldo was left in the reserve bank in the tie of Manchester United against Everton before the break for the FIFA date because of the number of games the team had been playing in the season.

The Portuguese striker, however, didn’t like it at all, according to the tabloid the sun. The shirt 7 would have notified to commander Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that is ‘ready for every game of Premier League‘.

“Ole assumed he was tired after the game with the Villarreal, then decided to put it only at the beginning of the second half. But Cristiano said that he will tell you when he is not able to play and that he wants to play in every game of the championship”, wrote the tabloid.

“He also told him that he came here to win trophies and that United need to put their most important players in every game,” he added.

In the match against the Toffees, the Portuguese ace entered the field at 11 minutes of the second stage, before the team suffered a draw. This Saturday (16), he started as a starter in the 4-2 loss to the Leicester City.