Cruzeiro: entrepreneurs will pay R$4 million, and Sérgio must leave football

The group of businessmen sought by President Sérgio Santos Rodrigues agreed to pay off arrears only from the football department. The board came to ask for R$ 9 million to pay pending wages, but investors were only willing to pay R$ 4 million, referring to professional athletes and from the base divisions and to employees directly linked to the sport. In this way, the employees of the administrative headquarters and of the social clubs will be the responsibility of the summit.

A loan will be made to the club during the next week to pay for professional athletes and lower categories. Four businessmen, including Pedro Lourenço and Régis Campos, will disburse the amount to settle the club’s pendency. O Super.FC returned to talk with one of the investors this Saturday afternoon (16). He, however, asked not to be identified.

They should go back to helping the board with the soccer payroll, which must be paid in November, valued at R$2.6 million. The amount will be paid to players, technical staff and other sports-related employees – those who work at Toca da Raposa I and Toca da Raposa II.

The desire of the businessmen is that, from the moment Cruzeiro becomes a SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol), the sport will be controlled by the person responsible for acquiring the club’s shares. President Sérgio Santos Rodrigues would be responsible for managing social and heritage issues. This, in fact, is one of the conditions for investments in Raposa with the transformation into a club-company.

Cruzeiro is in a chaotic financial situation in 2021. After claiming almost six months of back wages, the players announced a training strike. They haven’t been to Fox Corner for exercises since last Thursday (14).

This Friday (15), the athletes returned to the training center for a meeting with the agent. At the time, the group was irritated because the leader only justified himself about the delays, without stipulating the deadline for payment of the amounts. Coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo preferred not to participate in the meeting, although he was there.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on Twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.