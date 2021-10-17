Cruzeiro players decide to end the stoppage and return to training this Sunday – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro Cruzeiro squad returns to training this Sunday (17) at Toca da Raposa

The players of Cruzeiro’s professional squad announced this Saturday (16), the end of the strike and the return to training at Toca da Raposa II this Sunday (17), in the morning. The information was provided by reporter Samuel Venâncio, in the Bate Bola group, from Itatiaia Radio and confirmed by the athletes in a post on social media.

In the publication, the players emphasize that the back wages have not yet been paid, but that the decision to return to training was motivated by “honority, professionalism and the concern not to harm the institution”.

In addition, the athletes cite the meeting that president Sérgio Rodrigues will have with businessmen next Monday (18), with the aim of providing financial assistance for the club, saying that they will “await resolutions and not just promises”.

In the letter, the group also undertakes to continue demanding for its rights and “being the voice of the most affected”, also referring to Cruzeiro employees who also have open payrolls.

READ MORE: Businessman promises solution to Cruzeiro’s problems in audio leaked on social networks

With the return to training at Toca da Raposa II this Sunday (17), the squad from Cruzeiro will have five days of preparation until the duel against Avaí, on Friday (22), for the 31st round of Serie B.

Check out the full letter in the publication below: