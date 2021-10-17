Cruzeiro players point out negligence on the part of the board, speak of prejudice and threaten to strike – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Jessica Moreira/Itatiaia Players must start moving next Monday (18)

“Unfortunately, the way we are being managed has become intolerable and unjustifiable, and we want not only respect, but also an unprejudiced look in order to see that football can also be played by women.” Cruzeiro’s women’s football on Friday night (15) In the statement, addressed to fans, the cast confirms their intention to join the strike started by the male professional cast this week, in protest against the back wages.

Initially, the players will take the field against Funorte, this Sunday (17), in Betim, for the fourth round of the Minas Gerais Championship. However, starting next Monday (18), if the board does not take a position on the adjustment of salaries, the cast may paralyze activities.

Check out the full letter of the players:

“Due to the non-pronouncement of the celestial board to us, professional women’s football players at Cruzeiro Esporte Clube, we came through this open letter to Nação Azul to also officially communicate our discontent, highlight the crisis we experienced at the club. , and inform the mutually agreed decision by the cast:

We confess that it is not new that we have noticed the indifference and lack of interest on the part of Cruzeiro’s board of directors in being active with regard to the women’s soccer modality. For this reason, after the repercussion and visibility that took over the strike announced by the male professional athletes, we are here to ask for a voice and also achieve our rights as professional athletes and collaborators of the institution.

It’s frustrating for us to see that so many people support us and want to accompany us when we manage, through our own merits and hard work, to reach a championship final. However, these same people are absent in everything that concerns our daily lives and needs throughout the season.

The concern has always been to attend to the male professional cast, in fact this one is accompanied daily by several directors who not only honor the training and individual evolution of the athletes, but also seek to always solve problems and setbacks that prevent them from suffering any wear and tear. However, in this act we emphasize that we, the Cabulosa, not only went through all the financial difficulties imposed by the delicate situation of the club, but also the general disinterest of the board in the sport, which never even had a representative member visiting our 2021 training center , in Betim, in addition to not being aware of the structural conditions offered to us.

We emphasize that our discontent is not a structural issue, as thanks to the department responsible for the department, we have always been offered the best. But yes to the different treatment that the club’s current management gives to the women’s sport. Although we are seen as “professionals” by the Brazilian Football Confederation, we feel that we are not taken seriously or valued in the proper proportions.

Unfortunately, the way we are being managed became intolerable and unjustifiable, and we want not only respect, but also an unprejudiced look in order to see that football can also be played by women.

It is not enough to accompany us and say that they are on our side only when we have won an important title for women’s football. We want daily respect!

Therefore, we inform you that this letter is necessary not only to support our colleagues in the suspension of professional men’s football in favor of salary delays, but also to highlight our dissatisfaction with the absolute absence of an effective position directed at our department.

So, just as it was of concern and endeavor of the board to meet with the male professional cast, we requested their presence in our training center as well. We will no longer accept this negligence with us.

With that in mind, we inform the management of Cruzeiro Esporte Clube that we will fulfill our commitments for the weekend in the Campeonato Mineiro Feminine, and from that we will wait for the fulfillment of obligations as soon as possible, paralyzing the work if there is no return.

We reiterate that, as professionals, it is our goal to always serve this institution. Therefore, it is with a lot of sweat and dedication that, despite the situation, so far, we have been working hard and dedicating ourselves to honor the shirt we wear. It’s no wonder that we are the undefeated leaders of Mineiro, with a victory over the rival and early classification. However, the non-recognition of such dedication was unsustainable”