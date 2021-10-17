Curitiba confirms Astrazeneca’s anticipation and hopes to vaccinate 56,400 people next week

Next week, about 56,400 residents of Curitiba who received the first dose of the anticovid vaccine must return to the vaccination points to complete the immunization cycle with the second dose.

Photo: Pedro Ribas/SMCS

Part of this group, about 26,300, are people vaccinated with the first dose of Astrazeneca and will have the second application in advance. Next week Curitiba should complete the vaccination cycle for people who received the immunizing agent from Astrazeneca and who fall within the new range.

Vaccination will take place at 28 points in the city, operating from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm (list below).

Anticipation of Astrazeneca

The SMS will follow the recommendation of the Ministry of Health and will anticipate the second dose of Astrazeneca’s covid-19 vaccine. The new recommendation is that the interval be changed to eight weeks.

It is important that those vaccinated with the first dose of Astrazeneca who have not yet received the second, pay attention to the date change, available in the Saúde Já app.

There will be no message sent warning of the anticipation of vaccines. The date of the second dose of Astrazeneca changed will be in the application in the field next vaccines, where the query should be made (see below how to consult).

Those unable to attend the application date of the second dose marked on the application can look for one of the vaccination points to complete the immunization cycle during the continuous recap.

Continuous recap

Throughout the week there is also a continuous recap for the first and second doses and the booster dose for those who have already received the call.

For the booster dose, the SMS is sending a message through the Saúde Já platform, warning about the right to the vaccine. People over 70 years of age who have completed 180 days or more since the application of the second dose are being called.

Immunosuppressed people of any age who have already reached 28 days of the second application are also being called for the booster dose.

How to check the day of the second dose

Through the Health Now app:

1 – Open the application on the cell phone;

2 – Click on “Vaccination Card”;

3 – View the date that appears in Upcoming Vaccines;

4 – Look for one of the city’s vaccination points that are open on that day.

From the site:

1 – Open www.saudeja.curitiba.pr.gov.br;

2 – Click on “Vaccination”;

3 – View the date that appears in Upcoming Vaccines;

4 – Look for one of the city’s vaccination points that are open on that day.

What to take to receive the second dose

To receive the second dose of the vaccine, just look for one of the vaccination points in the city, from 8 am to 5 pm, bring an identification document with photo and CPF.

Week schedule for second dose

Second dose of Pfizer

– October 18th – There are no appointments;

– October 19th – Vaccinated with the first on August 23rd, 24th, 25th, 26th and 27th;

– October 20th – There are no appointments;

– October 21st – There are no appointments

– October 22 – There are no appointments

Second dose of AstraZeneca

– October 18 – Vaccinated with the first on July 23;

– October 19 – Vaccinated with the first from July 23 to August 6;

– October 20th – Vaccinated with the first one between August 7th and 25th;

– October 21st – There are no appointments;

– October 22 – There are no appointments.

Second dose of Coronavac

– October 18 – Vaccinated with the first on September 21, 22 and 23;

– October 19 – Vaccinated with the first on September 24;

– October 20th – There are no appointments

– October 21st – There are no appointments;

– October 22 – There are no appointments.

Vaccination sites

From 8am to 5pm

1 – US Pardinho Ombudsman

Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Ouvidor Pardinho Square

2 – Reference Center, sports and physical activity

Rua Augusto de Mari, 2150 – Guaíra

3 – US Salvador Allende

Rua Celeste Tortato Gabardo, 1712 – Sítio Cercado

4 – US Parigot de Souza

Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado

5 – US Vila Diana

Rua René Descartes, 537 – Abranches

6 – Avelino Vieira Sports and Leisure Center

Rua Guilherme Ihlenfeldt, 233 – Bacacheri

7 – US Bairro Alto

Rua Jornalista Alceu Chichorro, 314 – Bairro Alto

8 – US Santa Efigênia

Rua Voltaire, 139 – Barreirinha

9 – US Atuba

Rua Rio Pelotas, 820 – Bairro Alto

10 – US Tarumã

Rua José Veríssimo, 1352 – Bairro Alto

11 – US Branches

Rua Aldo Pinheiro, 60 – Abranches

12 – US Jardim Paranaense

Rua Pedro Nabosne, 57 – Alto Boqueirão

13 – US Visitation

Rua Dr. Bley Zornig, 3136 – Boqueirão

14 – US Camargo

Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cajuru

15 – Uberaba US

Rua Cap. Leônidas Marques, 1392 – Uberaba

16 – CIC People’s Club

Rua Hilda Cadilhe de Oliveira, nº 700

17 – US Oswaldo Cruz

Rua Pedro Gusso, 3749 – Industrial City

18 – US Vila Feliz

Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – New World

19 – US Aurora

500 Theofhilo Mansur Street – New World

20 – US Pines

Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade

21 – US Orleans

Av. Ver. Toaldo Túlio, 4577 – Orleans

22 – US Campina do Siqueira

Rua General Mário Tourinho, 1684 – Campina do Siqueira

23 – US Butiatuvinha

Avenida Manoel Ribas, 8640 – Butiatuvinha

24 – US São Braz

Rua Antonio Escorsin, 1960 – São Braz

25 – Rua da Cidadania do Tatuquara

Rua Olivardo Konoroski Bueno, s/n

26 – Rua da Cidadania do Fazendinha

1,700 Carlos Klemtz Street