Dallagnol wrote part of Barusco’s denunciation and included PT for “political purposes”

The prosecutors of the extinct task force Operation Lava Jato, of the Federal Public Ministry in Paraná (MPF-PR), proposed extra clauses, created a new version and negotiated the terms of the award-winning declaration of former Petrobras executive Pedro Barusco, at the beginning of the year 2015.

The objective was to include the Workers’ Party among the denounced figures, with the manifest intention of achieving political ends and “overthrowing the Republic”.

This is shown in the dialogues carried out by cell phone messages between prosecutors Deltan Dallagnoll and Athayde Ribeiro Costa – respectively head and member of the extinct task force – analyzed by the Federal Police under the so-called Operation Spoofing and to whom the DCM had access.

More reports based on these files have been published. You can read on these links: 1 and 2.

The practice of prosecutors in Curitiba is illegal. The Brazilian rule that regulates and gave rise to the institute of awarded whistleblowing in Brazil (Law No. 12,850, of August 2, 2013) expressly prohibits the constituted authorities from suggesting versions, requesting inclusions or in any way harming the whistleblower’s own initiative on the which it intends to make known to the investigation and control bodies.

That is to say: it is not allowed to build customized complaints by prosecutors or attorneys, according to their procedural strategies or, in the specific case, politicians.

This is what is established in article 4 of the aforementioned law, which deals with the rules that must be observed by the judge of law when ratifying a whistleblower agreement.

Among these guidelines, is to certify that all the content of the whistleblower presented was spontaneously written by the whistleblower, obligatorily verifying the existence of the “voluntariness of manifestation, especially in cases where the employee is or was under the effect of precautionary measures”.

Vulgarization of the institute of the awarded whistleblower

But that was not the case in the case of Pedro Barusco, one of the first Lava Jato whistleblowers.

On November 19, 2014, he and the Lava Jato prosecutors signed his award-winning denunciation agreement, a public document whose final excerpt is reproduced below.

In the aforementioned complaint, the Petrobras executive reported that a bribe was settled between career employees of the oil company, representatives of contractors and politicians.

The document, however, did not appeal to Deltan Dallagnol and Athayde Ribeiro Costa.

A dialogue between the two prosecutors that took place on January 3, 2015 – and inspected by the Federal Police – shows that the Lava Jato operators were working on amending Barusco’s complaint.

The prosecutors were building, in their own hand, a new whistleblower for Pedro. As they debated, they analyzed the elements available to include the Progressive Party (PP) among the entities that would benefit from the corruption scheme that would be installed at Petrobras.

At one point, Dallagnoll observes that there is “lack of proof of payment” of bribes to the PP. The prosecutors, then, start working with the hypothesis of working with “direct evidence of relative value“, “evidential evidence (sic)” and elements from other winning denunciations, such as Alberto Yousseff (called only “Y”) and Paulo Roberto Costa (identified as “PRC”).

In this way, the prosecutors reflected, it would be possible to include the Progressive Party as a recipient of illegal money in their denunciations.

But still, it wasn’t good enough. Dallagnol tells his colleague: “Thinking here, there is the political cost of attacking the PP and not the PT”. See reproduction of the excerpt below

To solve the “political problem”, Dallagnoll’s colleague then suggests that an addition be made to the denunciation of Paulo Roberto Costa, former director of Petrobras.

The maneuver would have a procedural cost for the MPF, which would have to grant more benefits to whistleblowers, but would solve the political need to include the PT among the accused. The price would be to leave Barusco “without any punishment he really cares about.”

At this point, Dallagnol issued, with all letters, the illegal order for his colleague to write himself parts of the new denunciations that were to be signed by Paulo Roberto Costa and Pedro Barusco, and then forward them to the whistleblowers’ lawyers to collect their signatures.

See excerpt below.

The negotiation worked.

On March 9, 2015, two months after the prosecutors’ expert dialogues, Barusco signed a complementary term of whistleblowing, as shown below.

Barusco confesses: he built “evidence” against Lula along with the prosecutors

Evidence that Pedro Barusco complied with the orders of Lava Jato prosecutors and, along with them, wrote a new version of his winning statement, this time including the PT, came later, when, in 2019, the executive admitted, in court, the modus operandi outside the law designed by Dallagnol and his colleague.

To convict Lula of passive corruption for receiving an undue advantage from Odebrecht, in the Atibaia case, judge Gabriela Hardt, who replaced Sergio Moro in the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba, used a selection of awarded accusations.

One of them, made by former Petrobras manager Pedro Barusco, indicates that “evidence” presented to the 13th Federal Court to “support” the whistleblowers’ statements were made during the negotiation phase with the Curitiba prosecutors.

Barusco’s case is recorded starting on page 133 of the judgment signed by Hardt in February 2019.

The whistleblower states in his testimony that he produced, “in the period of my collaboration”, a spreadsheet that contains, “from memory”, some Petrobras contracts with Odebrecht and the bribe amounts he believe which were negotiated between the directors of the state-owned company and the contractor.

In the agreement, he confirmed the thesis drawn up at Lava Jato: half of the bribe paid by contractors to the Directorate of Services stayed with the “house” (that is, with Petrobras directors, who received it in accounts abroad) and the other half would have been aimed at PT.

During the trial of the criminal action involving the Atibaia site, the Federal Public Ministry asked Barusco if he remembered the table containing contracts of consortiums integrated by Odebrecht, attached to the file as proof of his complaint.

“Yes”, replied Barusco, “this worksheet was made during the period of my collaboration. I think it was November or December 2014”.

“And we have to see how I made this spreadsheet. I got all the contract documents for these refinery packages and went by memory remembering which ones there had been a combination of bribes or not, and I set up the spreadsheet”, he said.

Judge Hardt classified Barusco’s spreadsheet as “complementary evidence produced regarding the payment of bribes.”

From the excerpts highlighted by the magistrate, Barusco’s testimony, although validated by a spreadsheet, only confirms the receipt of a bribe by the whistleblower. There is no direct connection with Lula or explanation, in his speech, about how the PT received a share. That’s all Barusco could do for the prosecutors.

For the lawyer Marco Aurélio de Carvalho, a specialist in Public Law and coordinator of Grupo Prerogativas, the way in which the Lava Jato prosecutors acted, manipulating and even drafting, due to their political taste, an award-winning denunciation that should be spontaneous and of the exclusive and voluntary authorship of the whistleblower, leaves no room for doubt as to the illegality that characterized the conduct of the work of the extinct task force:

“These prosecutors’ dialogues are absolutely embarrassing and criminal. The denunciations must be spontaneous and voluntary, and not the object of any type of proactive action by the Public Ministry to prove whatever their narrative may be”, explains the jurist.

“These dialogues, which prove an action completely outside the law by the MPF-PR, reinforce the need and urgency for a reformulation in the National Council of the Public Ministry, which is currently being debated in the National Congress. The Public Ministry and society need to face the vulgarization of the institute of awarded whistleblowing”.