Dance video of young people at a 15th birthday party at Jacarezinho goes viral | Rio de Janeiro

The video of a group of dancers at a 15th birthday party in Jacarezinho, in the North Zone of Rio, went viral on social networks. Until this Saturday (16), the video, with #xvdakamilly, had almost 700 thousand views.

Douglas Nunes, 16, is one of the members of the group who danced at the entrance to Kamilly’s party. Watch the video above.

the teenager told the g1 that he likes to dance, but that this was the first time he did a choreography mounted by his teacher, known as “Mallet”.

“It’s our first time, our teacher rehearsed it. It took two months, every day of the week,” he said.

A debutante party at the samba court

The party was held at the Unidos do Jacarezinho samba school court, last Saturday (9). After the entry of the boys, Kamilly appeared dressed in yellow and dancing alongside the prince, as is tradition at a debutante party.

Douglas said that, along with six other boys and six girls, all in the same age group, he did his best to make it look nice on his friend’s birthday, whom he calls “Little Flower”.

“My childhood friend, all of us who dance are childhood friends.”

Influence of TikTok’s ‘Gordinho’

The influence of dance in Douglas’ life comes from technology and social media.

“Every day we make Tik Tok,” he said. One of the videos of the party, with the participation of Kamilly and her prince, reproduces the choreography of Gordinho, a phenomenon in social networks, who is also a resident of Jacarezinho.

Douglas said that doesn’t know if the success of the video will motivate the group to do new choreographies or events.

“It’s the first time we’ve done this, so we don’t know if we’re going to do it again, or if they’re going to call us to do it,” he commented.