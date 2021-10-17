Daniel Alves makes himself available to Barcelona: ‘If you think you need me, just call me’ – Sports

Without a club since leaving São Paulo in September, Daniel Alves, 38, waved at the Barcelona, a club where he made history alongside stars like Messi and Iniesta and won 23 titles.

In an interview with the newspaper sport, from Spain, the gold medal side in the Tokyo Olympics, placed himself at the disposal of the old club and stated that if they need him, just a call is enough.

Dani even said he would be willing to come back, even after the troubled departure from the club. “I left saying that when Barça needed me and wanted me, I would be at their disposal no matter where I was. The affection, love and respect I have for this house is enormous”.

“I always said that I left because I saw that things were not as they should be. When someone builds this story, they respect a lot the place where they left their life, they don’t want to see people spoil it, they don’t want to be an accomplice”, Daniel Alves recalled to the Spanish newspaper.

However, the Brazilian’s words did not seem to have an immediate effect on the Catalan club, as according to the newspaper itself sport it’s the Sports World, another Spanish daily, Alves’ return was classified as unlikely.

Barcelona is currently experiencing a major economic crisis and its squad is filled with young athletes, who are the hope of a better future than the present for the fans. And it is in this scenario that Daniel believes he can make a difference in the former club.

“I think I can contribute anywhere, but more in Barça because of the number of young people there now. Everywhere I’ve been, I’ve always thought that the perfect combination is the experience with youth. The time will come when the young will mature and the older ones will leave. It’s a natural cycle, but in football mistakes are made and this process accelerates”, reflected the player.

“Processes cannot be accelerated. Mixing is essential. We were already young and were not prepared to face such a big responsibility as defending Barça. Everything is new. It is the mixture of the two that gives balance and the possibility of fighting for great things”.