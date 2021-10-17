DC announces character motto change

Change will be reflected in the hero’s stories!

During the DC Fandome, it was announced that the motto of Super man will be updated. Now, the character will leave the “American way of life” behind, embracing more modern ideals that will be reflected in the comic books going forward.

According to Jim Lee, the creative and publishing leader of A.D, the Man of Steel motto will no longer be “Truth, Justice and the American Way of Life”. Instead, the last part of the sentence was changed to be “Truth, Justice and a Better Tomorrow”.

In addition, an official statement from the company said the decision was taken to “better to reflect the stories we’re telling at DC and to honor Superman’s incredible legacy over 80 years of building a better world.”

The motto was not created with the character, being popularized only during World War II. This is also not the first time that the motto has undergone a change, whose central elements have always been “Truth” and “Justice”, but which already had another version that included “Freedom” as a third element instead of the American values.

Recently, DC has been making an effort to present modern themes and increase the representation of its stories. This is even part of the hero’s comics, in which Jon Kent, the son of Clark and Lois who assumed his father’s mantle, was introduced as LGBTQ+. According to the speech of Jim Lee, this will continue to happen, as the new motto will be reflected in the Superman stories.

