DC Announces New Motto: “Truth, Justice and a Better Tomorrow”

THE A.D announced, during the DC FanDome, which will change the official motto of its most iconic hero, the Super man. From now on, the character will fight for “Truth, Justice and a Better Tomorrow“.

According to the head of DC, jim Lee, the change is for “better reflect the stories that [a editora] is counting, and honoring Superman’s incredible 80-year legacy as he strives to build a better world.“.

“Superman has long been a symbol of hope that inspires people, and it is this optimism and hope that empowers him to move forward with this new motto“, completed. Check out the full ad image below.

Created in the 1940s, in the midst of World War II, the Superman motto originally put it in “an endless battle for truth, justice and the American way of life“.

The motto has appeared in several productions starring the hero in film and TV, including the 1978 version with Christopher Reeve. On Arrowverse, the motto was the title of an episode of the first season of Supergirl.

