DC FanDome previews Justice Society

In addition to revealing the opening scene, with a glimpse of The Rock’s look as the anti-hero black adam, the production panel in the DC FanDome also gave a preview of the Justice Society of America. In the behind-the-scenes video with testimonials from Pierce Brosnan and Aldis Hodge, you can see the symbols of the group members, that is, Hawk, Atom Crusher, Cyclone and Lord Fate. Look:

The full dashboard of black adam on DC FanDome you can check it below:

In addition to Johnson, black adam will count on the actor Aldis Hodge (The invisible man) as the Hawk. The cast also has Sarah Shahi (Sex/Life), Pierce Brosnan (007), Noah Centineo (for all boys) and Marwan Kenzari (Aladdin).

the solo film of black adam has direction from Jaume Collet-Serra (The orphan), script of Adam Szytkiel, and premiere scheduled for July 29, 2022.

The complete coverage of the DC FanDome you can check in Omelette. In addition to the news and developments of the event’s news on the website and social networks, you can also follow it with us on Youtube. The DC event has already revealed a scene from black adam, a new teaser of Peacemaker and behind-the-scenes images of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

