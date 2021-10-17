DC FanDome video reveals look for Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren

The actor Zachary Levi gave a taste of the behind-the-scenes footage of Shazam!: Fury of the Gods during the DC FanDome. But, more than showing the atmosphere between cast and crew, the video was full of new material, including the visuals of the villains lived by Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren. Look:

The film’s panel at the event also gave a preview of the scenarios the team will pass through. They are: the cities of Athens and Philadelphia, in addition to the Stone of Eternity and the Sphere of the Gods. Check out:

Shazam 2 | Backstage video reveals look of Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren 1 of 4

Written by Henry Gayden, Shazam! Fury of the Gods will also have the return of the entire original cast, as asher angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Faith Herman, Grace Fulton, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand and Adam Brody, except for Mark Strong.

The franchise will also welcome Rachel Zegler, from the remake of Love, Sublime Love, and Lucy Liu, in The Panthers and kill bill, who will play the antagonist Kalypso, sister of Hespera – the character played by Helen Mirren.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is scheduled for June 2, 2023.

DC FanDome

THE full coverage of DC FanDome you check the Omelet. In addition to the news and developments of the event’s news on the website and social networks, you can also follow it with us on Youtube. The DC event has already revealed a scene from black adam, a new teaser of Peacemaker, Images of backstage of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom it’s the first teaser of the movie by The Flash.

Omelette now has a channel on Telegram! Participate to receive and debate the main pop culture news (t.me/omelete).