Demand for iPhone 13 is up 40% to 60% in pre-order | Companies

the first day of pre sale of iPhone 13 registered a 40% to 60% increase in demand compared to the last launch last year, according to telephone operators and retail networks. Even in a crisis scenario, sales were driven by the iPhone 13 Pro Max , the model whose prices vary between R 10,499 and R 15,499 . In this sales model, the customer buys the device on the companies’ online channels and receives the cell phone as of next Friday (23), when it will be officially launched in the country.

To attract this consumer without fear of spending, telecoms, retailers and banks are fighting a real dispute for customers. Among the strategies to hook interested parties, it is even worth a little push: some companies are offering up to 30 installments on cell phone purchases, discounts above R3,000, giving credits on the website for other products (cashback), raffles, in addition to awarding points in loyalty programs and vouchers in the app store. apple.

The iPhone 13 was announced in September this year and is compatible with the new 5G network, which is not yet in operation in Brazil.

Among the retail chains, the strategy was to bet on longer installments. O Magazine Luiza it offers payment in up to 30 installments and also created a promotion with a raffle of R 100,000 per week for those who buy the iPhone 13. In addition, the company will create cashback actions for its customers. In other words, when purchasing smartphones, it is possible to recover part of the value with credits on the retailer’s website.

1 of 1 iPhone 13 — Photo: Arnel Hasanovic/Unsplash iPhone 13 — Photo: Arnel Hasanovic/Unsplash

Among the teles, the installment plan reaches 21 installments, but it is possible to have access to greater discounts as long as a data package is contracted. According to an executive in the sector, the bet was to invest in discounts on more expensive devices.

So, in the clear, the iPhone Pro Max with 1TB of memory, which costs R15,499 on Apple’s website, comes out at R12,379 on the 20GB control plan — a reduction of R3,120. At Alive, the ProMax version with 256 GB has a discount of R2,100 on the 60GB plan (for R9,249). At TIM, the 128GB iPhone 13 in the 100GB Family plan has a discount of R2,300 and comes out at R5,299.

According to Vivo, the first day of pre-sales was marked by a higher volume of demand compared to last year. Although it does not disclose a percentage, the operator highlighted the greater interest in more robust versions.