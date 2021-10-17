Deserto Particular is Brazil’s pre-nominated for the Oscar 2022

The film private desert, from the principal Aly Muritiba, was chosen by Brazilian Academy of Cinema to represent Brazil in the dispute for a place in the category of best international film at the Oscar 2022. The film enters the commercial circuit of cinemas across the country in November 25th.

In dispute, there were still the films 7 Prisoners, The Pink Cloud, The Last Forest, Nego’s Head, Callado, King Car, Horse, Doctor Gamma, Threshold, Provisional Measure, My Name Is Baghdad, Why Don’t You Weep?, Wild and A Day with Jerusa.

Awarded at this year’s Venice Film Festival, the Brazilian film won the public’s prize, PREMIO DEL PUBBLICO BNL 2021, from Mostra Venice Days, and will make its Brazilian premiere at the 45th International Film Festival in São Paulo, which starts next week.

“I’m feeling extremely happy and honored to have my film chosen to represent Brazil in the Oscar race in 2022”, said the director in an official statement. “Deserto Particular is a love film, made in a conflagrated, divided country, which has been ruled in the sign under the hate speech, and having, in this context, in this historical moment, a love film like the one chosen to represent our country, is a beautiful message, a beautiful sign, sent by the representatives of the Academia Brasileira de Cinema”, celebrates Muritiba.

Muritiba is also known for Rust, Tarantula and Courtyard. The director also commanded the episodes of the series The Evandro Case, by Globoplay.

The film stars Antonio Saboia (“Bacurau”), as Daniel, a policeman away from work after making a mistake. He lives in Curitiba, with a sick father, whom he takes care of with devotion. Morose, Daniel speaks little, and smiles even less. His only reason for joy is the mysterious Sara, a girl who lives in the backlands of Bahia, and with whom he corresponds via cell phone application. Sara’s sudden disappearance makes Daniel decide to cross the country in search of her love.

private desert will be on the schedule of Mostra Internacional de Cinema and will debut on the commercial circuit on November 25th.