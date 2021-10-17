Despite being cheered, Enzo Celulari doesn’t consider returning with Bruna Marquezine after breaking up with the actress, reveals friend

The shared custody of a kitten they adopted together and recent exchanges of likes on each other’s Instagram posts excited fans of the former couple. But let no one expect Bruna Marquezine and Enzo Celulari to date again. It was Claudia Raia’s son who decided to put an end to the relationship, at the end of June, and, according to friends close to him, there is no going back to the relationship.

“Enzo is more his. Despite having grown up with famous parents, he didn’t adapt to dating with so much exposure, even without their will. There wasn’t much time for them to be together either, and Bruna was in a different vibe, kind of absent,” reveals a source.

Bruna Marquezine and Enzo Celulari Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Enzo Celulari and Bruna Marquezine Photo: Instagram/reproduction

Bruna Marquezine and Enzo Celulari started a virtual flirt during the pandemic that turned into a relationship afterwards. In January of this year, they enjoyed days of romance in Fernando de Noronha, but the relationship was only assumed with a photo of the two in the archipelago in March, in a post made by a mutual friend. In June, the relationship was already showing signs that it was cooling down, and the breakup was made public on July 1st.

Bruna with the kitten she adopted with Enzo Foto: reproduction/ instagram

Claudia between her children Enzo and Sophia Photo: Reproduction from Instagram