Devastating effect nuclear war would have on ozone layer and climate revealed

Huge clouds of smoke generated by a hypothetical nuclear war would alter the global climate and deplete the ozone layer, jeopardizing human health and food supplies, according to a new study.

The authors of the study, led by the US National Center for Atmospheric Research, calculated for the first time the combined effects of chemical reactions involving nitrogen oxide, stratospheric heating, ultraviolet rays and photochemical decay (chemical reactions by sunlight) as a result of detonation of atomic bombs.

Two hypothetical scenarios were studied: the first of a regional scale nuclear war between India and Pakistan and the second of a global scale between the US and Russia. In the first case, five megatons of smoke would be generated, while in the other, 150 megatons would be produced.

The research revealed that a global conflict would destroy about 75% of the ozone layer over a 15-year period, according to results published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres.

The massive injection of smoke into the stratosphere would initially lower the temperature of the Earth’s surface, blocking sunlight, altering precipitation patterns, shielding the planet from ultraviolet radiation and, at the same time, destroying the ozone layer.

Within a few years, the smoke would begin to dissipate, allowing ultraviolet radiation to penetrate hard and easily through the reduced ozone layer.

The regional war scenario would result in a more attenuated pattern, with a maximum ozone loss of 25%. At first, ultraviolet rays would increase immediately and temperatures would decrease, but the ozone layer would gradually recover in about 12 years as the smoke dissipates.

As the ozone layer protects the Earth’s surface from harmful ultraviolet radiation, such impacts would be devastating to both humans and the environment.

High levels of ultraviolet radiation are linked to certain types of skin cancer, cataracts and immune disorders. The ozone layer also protects terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems, as well as agriculture.