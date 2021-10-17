Did you wake up at 3:00 in the morning? See what to do to go back to sleep

Upon waking up in the middle of the night, some people need only a few minutes to go back to sleep, others end up missing the rest of their rest period.

Those who are more awake are the ones who produce the most cortisol, the stress and insomnia hormone, and the least amount of melatonin, the hormone that prolongs sleep.

“Sleep is a physiological process, in addition to muscle and mental rest, it enables the production of hormones that help the body function properly during the day. Quality and quantity sleep is very important”, says Sérgio Pontes Prado, pulmonologist and sleep doctor.

Prado explains that intermediate or late insomnia – in which a person wakes up before dawn – is a common problem. “It is a sleep disorder that is closely related to poor sleep hygiene and irregular habits, such as eating too late, drinking alcoholic beverages or foods with caffeine-based stimulants,” he says.

People who suffer from some psychological illness also often suffer from this sudden interruption of sleep.

What to do?

Force yourself to sleep or surrender and wait for the day to dawn? Neither, according to the sleep doctor.

Ideally, try to get back to sleep for about 30 minutes. During this period, he suggests that the person stay in bed and avoid the stimulation of screens, such as television, smartphone or tablet.

Prado warns those who resort to after hours snacks. “It is evident that snacks are bad. They are usually inadequate, difficult to digest, fatty and high in sugar meals. This distends the abdomen, causes reflux and more insomnia”, he points out.

If within a period of 30 minutes, the person is not able to go back to sleep, the ideal is to get out of bed and seek a pleasurable activity. The doctor recommends reading a book, which does not stimulate concentration too much, or even watching television as long as it is outside the bedroom.

“When you start to fall asleep again, the orientation is to go back to bed immediately, without even stopping in the bathroom so as not to lose the stimulus”, says Prado.

Alternatives such as chamomile tea and passion fruit juice are also indicated to induce sleep, but they should not be sweetened with sugar.

See how to prevent insomnia:

Avoid intense physical activity four hours before bedtime;

Avoid performing tasks that require intellectual activity before bedtime;

Avoid heavy meals close to bedtime;

Avoid consuming beverages or foods with caffeine-based stimulants, black tea or soft drinks;

Avoid drinking alcoholic beverages;

Keep the environment cool, quiet and dimly lit.

“If the patient still does not achieve an adequate quality of sleep, the ideal is to look for a specialist to be properly diagnosed and guided for a treatment”, advises the doctor.