Diniz values ​​Vasco’s ‘positive response’ against Coritiba and warns: ‘We can’t slow down’ – 10/16/2021

Coach Fernando Diniz avoided defining Vasco’s victory over Coritiba, by 2-1, this Saturday (16), in São Januário, as a watershed in the Serie B campaign. optimism, but left a warning.

– I think the team has had more ups than downs here. Even games we drew had chances to win them. What we can’t do is slow down a lot, as happened in São Luís (in the 1-0 loss to Sampaio Corrêa). It was a very hard lesson for us, against Sampaio. I believe the players gave a much more positive response, especially in the first half. Now, it’s moving on. Trying not to wobble, making games more linear in the first and second half, is something we have to pursue until the end – he added.

Diniz also spoke about the performance of Lucão, launched as a starter in place of Vanderlei, and lost sight of whether the young man will start against Náutico nos Aflitos.

– Regarding Lucão, the tendency is to stay, but nothing has been defined. We have two, in fact, four great goalkeepers – he said.

The coach also detailed his expectations for full-back Riquelme, who had another good performance.

– Talking about Riquelme is easy. A talented player, humble as hell. It makes very difficult things look easy. You don’t even know how good he is. Will mature with game sequel. He has a bright future ahead of him – he declared.

In the sixth position of Serie B, with 46 points, Vasco returns to the field against Náutico on Sunday (24), at 16h, at Aflitos, in Recife.