Disclosure of speech about the last Cup irritated Neymar’s exhaustion

The disclosure of a sentence said by Neymar in the documentary “Neymar Jr, Dynasty of Kings, from DAZN, irritated the player’s exhaustion and generated a crisis behind the scenes that even had a phone call from PSG in search of clarification. In the speech, the ace says that the 2022 World Cup could be his last as an athlete, for Neymar’s team, it was used out of context, by surprise and at an inopportune moment.

The interview had been recorded since April, but released now, caused the feeling that the striker was currently going through a sad phase due to the declaration of tiredness with football.

According to Neymar’s surroundings, the context of Neymar’s statement about the end of the cycle in the selection is, in the documentary, related to the drama experienced especially in the injury suffered in the 2014 World Cup. In DAZN’s production, this fact is widely explored .

Those in charge of communicating PSG’s shirt 10 were also bothered by the fact that the phrase chosen to publicize the documentary was precisely an excerpt considered “negative”, and without a better date for publication yet being agreed.

“I see it as my last because I don’t know if I’ll be better able, in my head, to stand up to more football”, says the athlete in the interview with the documentary.

The phrase had great repercussion and even made the football director of Paris Saint-Germain, Leonardo, call Neymar to hear about his career plan. The 10 shirt signed a contract renewal with PSG until 2026 the month following recording the documentary interview.

Still another concern around Neymar, the fact that the player did not perform well for Brazil in the 0-0 draw against Colombia on Sunday. After the confrontation, the sentence by Galvão Bueno, TV Globo narrator, calling Neymar an “idiot” only worsened a scenario that was quite negative in the eyes of those responsible for the athlete’s image.

The expectation of those in charge of Neymar’s career was that a great match could minimize the entire heavy backstage scenario surrounding the striker. Thus, the match against Uruguay was widely celebrated, and widely publicized by the official social networks of the shirt 10, which had a great performance.

In the clash, the striker had a goal, two assists, seven dribbles and seven submissions in total and brought the peace expected by his surroundings.