Dismissal at Globo? César Tralli cries live and is replaced by Alan Severiano

Dismissal at Globo? Quite the opposite. The station decided to renew the work of its presenters earlier this month. Therefore, César Tralli he also underwent a big change when he left SP1 to run Jornal Hoje in Maju Coutinho’s place.

However, César Tralli will be replaced by Alan Severiano. All this change occurred after the departure of Tiago Leifert from Big Brothers Brasil, which forced Globo to put Tadeu Schmidt in the presenter’s place and abandon Fantástico altogether.

“I really want to thank all the SP1 team, all the guys who put this newscast on the air. This is team work and I value your work more every day. Congratulations to all of you. Look what a beautiful thing, I get goosebumps here. You are the ones who make all this happen”, said the presenter, moved.

César Tralli also made a point of thanking his viewers who followed him throughout his 10 years of program. “Thank you so much from my heart for letting me have lunch with you these past 10 years. it was too good“, he said.

Other changes at Globo

It is not new that Globo is undergoing major changes in its programming. In the middle of 2021, everything changed when Faustão decided to leave the network to pursue a career in the Band, with that, Luciano Huck ended up taking his place on Domingão.

To replace Luciano Huck, Globo bet on former Record presenter Marcos Mion to command Caldeirão.

