Doctor Jairo · Can spending a long time without using the penis make it atrophy?

“Doctor, I saw a guy saying that if he doesn’t use his penis for a long time, it can atrophy. That’s true?”

This information is not valid. It is not because the individual does not masturbate or have intercourse frequently that the penis will shrink or atrophy. After all, every man, during the night, has three to four spontaneous erections while he sleeps.

Likewise, the statement that if a person has a lot of sex, the penis will grow even more is not true. It has nothing to do with each other, that is, the penis neither grows nor shrinks with its use – or lack of it.

What can interfere is age

It’s good to remember that, with age, body changes happen, such as: loss of muscle, more flaccidity of the skin and also, with advancing age, eventually the penis can change a little in shape and size. But this has nothing to do with using more or less.

Check out:

And can you enlarge the penis?

The answer is not !

There is no proven method by the Brazilian Society of Urology (SBU) that enlarges or thickens the penis. Medicines, magic pills, extenders, rubber bands and penile pumps are some examples of promises that are on the market, however, none of these options make the penis actually grow in length or diameter.